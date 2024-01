Follow Madeleine Hubbard on X or Instagram.

Groups of Americans are traveling Monday to the U.S.-Mexico border crossings in three states where they will demand the federal government secure the southern border as part of what they call the "Take Our Border Back Convoy."The convoy, which advertises itself as a "peaceful assembly & prayer," will start on Jan. 29, with plans to be at their final destinations near the border crossings of Eagle Pass, Texas, Yuma, Ariz., and San Ysidro, Calif., for a rally on Saturday, Feb. 3.The convoy organizers said they "strongly condemn any violence" and that the event "is meant to bring our country together in love, kindness and in peace."The event organizers also said they are calling "all active & retired law enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media and LAW ABIDING, freedom-loving Americans" to participate as they call on the government to "take action" to secure the border.While the rallies are being planned in three out of the four states bordering Mexico, it comes amid a standoff between Texas and the Biden administration.The Supreme Court sided with the White House last week in an order that allows U.S. Border Patrol agents to remove razor wire that Texas placed along parts of its southern border as part of an effort to curtail record numbers of illegal immigration Governors from more than two dozen states last week signed a statement supporting Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his state's "constitutional right to self-defense" at the southern border.It is unclear how many people plan to participate in the convoy, but it is gaining traction on social media.The primary Telegram social media channel for the convoy has more than 2,800 subscribers despite launching less than two weeks ago. The convoy's main account on X , formerly Twitter, began just over two weeks ago and has nearly 6,000 followers. Other convoy accounts associated with Texas Arizona and California have more than 5,000 followers in total on X.The group has been very clear online that they are "not forming a militia," and are reporting "posts from users that are wanting violence."Discussions in the Telegram channels state a desire to avoid having the event be portrayed similar to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.Some online users in convoy-linked groups have stressed thatOther online users have mentioned taking precautions such as having a "means of self defense," and using cash and prepaid cell phones to avoid being tracked.Overshadowing the rallies is the record number of illegal immigrant encounters under President Joe Biden. Last month, for example, saw the highest number of illegal immigrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection in recorded history with more than 300,000 encounters, per officials.