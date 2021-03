Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas will deploy National Guard troops to combat the "crisis" along the southern border."Today Texas launched Operation Lone Star to respond to the border crisis," Abbott tweeted Saturday. "It deploys Nat'l Guard + DPS Officers + air, ground, marine, & tactical border security assets to deny Mexican Cartels & smugglers the ability to move drugs & people into Texas."The Biden administration last week denied a crisis is occurring on the border, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas instead describing the situation as a "challenge.""The men and women of the Department of Homeland Security are working around the clock seven days a week to ensure that we do not have a crisis at the border — that we manage the challenge, as acute as the challenge is," Mayorkas said.President Biden asked senior officials later last week to travel to the border in order to brief him on the matter."President Biden has asked senior members of his team to travel to the border region in order to provide a full briefing to him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors and an assessment of additional steps that can be taken to ensure the safety and care of these children," White House spokesman Vedant Patel said.