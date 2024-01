© The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh



Legal Concerns

Chris Carbert, one of the four men charged in connection with the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was denied bail at a hearing on Jan. 15.The reasons for the judge's decisions are protected by, but the Crown previously indicated it planned to try the four men together.Shortly after the arrests, peaceful convoy demonstrators abandoned the Coutts protest site, saying they wanted to ensure they didn't get associated with the alleged perpetrators.While a trial for the four men was set for June 2023, pre-trial applications by their lawyers delayed the proceedings until Dec. 11 in a bid to have the trial moved to a different venue."I'm hopeful that going forward, more positive things will come out of all of this because eventually the truth will come out," said Mr. Carbert's mother Betty Carbert in an interview with Media Bezirgan following the ruling. "I can't even imagine what my son's going through right now. He was very hopeful that he would be out today."James Kitchen, chief litigator for Liberty Coalition Canada, told The Epoch Times that bail should not be denied for any longer than "absolutely necessary" as it isAccording to the Criminal Code, bail may be denied in cases where detention is necessary to ensure attendance in court or to protect public safety, "considering any substantial likelihood of reoffending upon release;" or is necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice, considering the "apparent strength of the prosecution's case, the gravity of the offence, the circumstances surrounding its commission, and the potential for a lengthy prison term."The Alberta RCMP has told The Epoch Times they wouldn't comment on the case as it is still before the courts. Matthew Horwood is a reporter based in Ottawa.