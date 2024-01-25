The newspaper said: Since the Hamas attack on October 7, "tensions and hostilities throughout the Middle East have reached their peak."
It added: "With the emergence of such a complex regional crisis, it should not be surprising for the Biden administration to reconsider its military priorities in the region," noting that "however, there should be great concern that this may involves a complete withdrawal of US forces from Syria.
While a final decision to leave has not been made, four sources within the US Departments of Defense and State said that the White House is no longer interested in continuing the mission, which it considers "unnecessary," according to Foreign Policy.
It continued: Active internal discussions are now taking place to determine how and when the withdrawal can take place.
Comment: Like the Afghanistan debacle?
The newspaper pointed out that "some within the American government are currently proposing a cooperative arrangement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian regime to confront ISIS, as a clear path towards American withdrawal."
Comment: Without the US, their terrorists in the SDF are unlikely to stand much of a chance, except chaos creation.
This comes after the American forces in Iraq and Syria were subjected to more than 130 missile and drone attacks by Iraqi resistance factions during the past months, in support of the resistance in Gaza, including a missile attack against the American embassy on the eighth of last December.
The resistance strikes led to the withdrawal of American forces from the "Hemos" military base in the Syrian city of Qamishli, which is considered one of the vital bases for American forces, which opens the door to successive withdrawals if the Iraqi resistance field work continues.
my thoughts are that russia finally laid down the law to d.c.. curious what israel has to say about this......