The American magazine Foreign Policy revealed on Wednesday that the United States is planning to withdraw from Syria, as the American administration is reconsidering its military priorities in the region.The newspaper said: Since the Hamas attack on October 7, "tensions and hostilities throughout the Middle East have reached their peak."It added:, it should not be surprising for the Biden administration to reconsider its military priorities in the region," noting thatWhile a final decision to leave has not been made, four sources within the US Departments of Defense and State said that the White House is no longer interested inaccording to Foreign Policy.It continued: Active internal discussions are now taking place to determine how and when the withdrawal can take place.The newspaper pointed out thatto confront ISIS, as a clear path towards American withdrawal."This, which opens the door to successive withdrawals if the Iraqi resistance field work continues.