© Matt Rourke/AP



"We have a man as our president who is grossly incompetent. He can't put two sentences together, he can't walk off the stage, he can't find the stairs... he's destroying this country."

"Haley is not tough enough, not smart enough, and was not respected enough to deal with such very fine people."

"It's good to get along with people like Putin and like others... it's good to get along with people that have massive nuclear weapons."

Former US President Donald Trump has described Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as "very intelligent men" who "love their country." Trump frequently praises the two leaders, and insists that he is the only presidential candidate capable of standing toe-to-toe with them.Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Trump said thatTrump continued, adding that the 81-year-old Democrat is "not capable" of negotiating with either.Trump told the conservative network:Trump met with Putin in Helsinki in 2018, and again at the following year's G20 summit in Osaka, but his efforts to build what he called a "very good relationship" with the Russian president were stymied by the so-called 'Russiagate' investigation, which after two years failed to turn up any evidence of "Russian meddling" in the 2016 US presidential election or "collusion" between the Trump campaign and Moscow.If elected president in November,Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Moscow had not been in contact with Trump, and "has no idea" how his proposal could be accomplished.Nevertheless, Trump maintains that neither Biden nor his last remaining Republican opponent, Nikki Haley, would have the mettle to negotiate with Putin or Xi. He said at a campaign rally on Friday:Trump told Fox News last week: