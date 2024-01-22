© Andrzej Rostek/Shutterstock

84 of 85 Foods Contaminated With Plastic Chemicals

"For example, the federal government has banned eight phthalates in children's toys. But, with the exception of a 2012 ban on BPA in baby bottles (extended in 2013 to infant formula cans), there are no substantive limits on plastic-related chemicals in food packaging or production.



Although the Food and Drug Administration no longer allows certain phthalates in materials that come into contact with food, the agency updated its regulations only after those chemicals were no longer in use. And just last year, it rejected an appeal from several groups calling for a ban on multiple phthalates used in materials that come into contact with food."

How Are Plastic Chemicals Getting in Your Food?

Pasteurization, during which high temperatures may speed up leaching

Vinyl gloves, which may contain more than one-third plasticizers

Plastic tubing, used for milk and oils

Conveyor belts, which are often plasticized



Plastics Are Widespread in Human Blood

Your blood may now be polluted with plastic. Researchers in the Netherlands analyzed 22 blood samples, finding plastic particles in 17 — a rate of 77%

H alf contained polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, which is used to make plastic water and soda bottles

One-third contained polystyrene, widely used in food packaging

One-quarter contained polyethylene, which is used to make plastic bags

The PET concentration in infant stool was 10 times higher than what was found in adult samples.

"Unfortunately, with the modern lifestyle, babies are exposed to so many different things for which we don't know what kind of effect they can have later in their life. I strongly believe that these chemicals do affect early life stages. That's a vulnerable period."

There's Also Plastic in Human Hearts and Brains

Six pericardia, the membrane enclosing the heart

Six epicardial adipose tissues, or fat in the heart

11 pericardial adipose tissues, or outer fat accumulation in the heart

Three myocardia, or muscular heart tissue

Five left atrial appendages, which are small pouches in the heart's left chamber

Meanwhile, animal studies show nanoplastics can end up in the brain after being inhaled, where they trigger neuron toxicity and alter behavior.

What Are the Health Risks of Plasticizers?

What's the Best Way to Limit Your Exposure to Plasticizers?

