© Datawrapper/The Independent



India is benefiting from importing cut-price Russian oil amid European sanctions - and also selling that same oil to EU markets at full price once it has been refined.The EU's imports of refined oil imports from India grew to record levels in 2023 at the same time as New Delhi's imports of Russian crude oil more than doubled year on year.India has made no secret of its willingness to buy Russian oil in spite of the Ukraine war, maintaining good ties with Moscow while it has also courted closer defence and trade partnerships with Western nations. Oil revenues are the linchpin of the Russian economy, allowing Putin to fund his military and replenish defence budgets to sustain a war that is about to enter its third year.European countries, the G7 and Australia moved to try and prevent Putin using oil money to fill his war chest by enforcing tough sanctions on oil, including Russian refined oil products, and enforcing a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian sales to other countries using their ships and infrastructure.Oil trade tracking companies say is impossible to distinguish which refined products originated from Russian materials once they have been refined in another country. But tracking the imports of crude oil and export destination of refined products from specific facilities can give a fair idea.One such example was the Jamnagar Refinery in the Gulf of Kutch on India's western coast, which is the leading destination for Russian crude arriving in India, according to Kpler."This is undermining sanctions, but it is also a grey area," Mr Smith says."It is impossible to extricate Russian crude or products created from Russian material from the global market. Russia is also such a key player that the powers that the EU etc don't want to completely eradicate Russian supply from the global market because it would cause prices to spike."Mr Smith says that the EU has been "walking a tightrope" between wanting to reduce funding to the Kremlin while making sure enough Russian supply is making its way onto the global market to avoid a price spike - which would be economically crippling for Western nations.