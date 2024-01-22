- Safety estimates appeared to be exaggerated in a recent observational study championing the use of the jabs in the omicron era, which OTN readers will already know all about.
- Counting windows for adverse effects in the clinical trials were incredibly short, going against long-established norms, especially with the treatment and placebo groups quickly merged, and reliant on unsolicited reporting, as well as the opinions of researchers paid by BioNTech and Pfizer (like cardiovascular deaths being written off as unrelated to the jab when we now know the jab does cause cardiovascular deaths). I note the concerning "large number of trial participants lost to follow-up" and that "deceased trial participants will not be contacting the researchers to describe their issues". Wrap your head around that one. You're in the vaccinated group. You die, thanks to the jab. As a result, you don't report this to Pfizer. Your death is not included in the data, as with the potentially many other jab-caused deaths. With relatively few adverse reports the jab is declared safe. It's a bit like how we can't refer to many of the adverse event reports as they're perpetually unverified.
- Couldn't avoid again referring to the Fraiman et al. and Benn et al. articles indicating that, with the data as unreliable as it is, the trials indicated an excess of deaths and "serious adverse events of special interest" in the vaccinated groups, relative to the unvaccinated groups.
- I note that increasing research on myocarditis alone appears to indicate that the risks of the jabs outweigh the benefits in the young and healthy, the topic of my BMJ rapid response.
- I reveal that Pfizer acknowledges myocarditis risks and limitations of their study. And that Pfizer is currently running a trial, again plagued by counting window issues, to "determine if COMIRNATY is safe and effective, and if there is a myocarditis/pericarditis association that should be noted". Would this information have been handy before you got jabbed, and before the jabs were universally declared "safe and effective", and before people were fired for not submitting?
- I conclude that there is more than enough here to "nullify the claim that the benefits of the vaccines still outweigh the risks in all populations". Source.
Okay then.