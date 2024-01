© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images



Double Standard?

CDC later sent alerts encouraging people to get vaccinated.All four COVID-19 vaccines that are or have been available in the United States can cause the heart inflammation, or myocarditis, according to studies, experts, and agencies like the CDC. The first cases were reported shortly after the vaccines became available in late 2020.The CDC sends alerts to federal, state, and local public health officials and doctors across the nation through a system called the Health Alert Network (HAN). Messaging through the system conveys "vital health information," according to the CDC."This is the most recent draft of an alert as discussed. Happy to discuss," Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the CDC's top official for equity in COVID-19 data and engagement, told two other high-ranking CDC colleagues in the email.The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are made with modified messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.The draft alert was attached to the email. The Epoch Times is working to acquire the draft alert.The CDC started receiving reports of post-vaccination myocarditis in January 2021 and either failed to detect or ignored a safety signal for myocarditis and the mRNA shots the following month, previous reporting from the Epoch Times showed The CDC and other agencies have also repeatedly not disclosed other information that undermines their promotion of the vaccines, including how many COVID-19 cases there were among the vaccinated. The newly disclosed email is dated May 21, 2021.Dr. Daskalakis and his two colleagues, Drs. Henry Walke and John Brooks, responded to requests for comment through a spokesperson."CDC uses a variety of ways to inform the public of potential vaccine safety concerns. A HAN is one method," the spokesperson said.The choice to change the alert to a statement was made after a call with CDC partners, emails obtained by the Daily Clout show The CDC's media office declined to outline how the CDC made sure the same people who would have received a HAN saw the clinical consideration document."The clinical consideration reached the provider audience as the HAN would have," a spokesperson alleged. "A clinical consideration is useful when information needs to be updated as circumstances evolve, and more data is collected and evaluated."The Health Alert Network has been sending messages since at least 2001, according to an archive of the alerts. The CDC says the network is the agency's "primary method of sharing cleared information about urgent public health incidents with public information officers; federal, state, territorial, and local public health practitioners; clinicians; and public health laboratories."The first alert related to COVID-19 vaccines was issued on April 13, 2021. It was for a combination of blood clotting and low platelet levels after Johnson & Johnson vaccination.The message noted six cases of the combination of conditions, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis with thrombocytopenia (TTS), had occurred in women after receipt of the shot and that one had died. Authorities advised doctors and officials to stop administering the vaccine while a safety review was conducted.Dr. Hoeg said CDC officials involved in the draft should testify."I think it's going to be crucial to figure out who decided that the alert shouldn't be sent after all, after they had already apparently written it," Dr. Hoeg said. "It would be nice to have one of the people included on the email testify before Congress about how it was determined the alert about post-RNA vaccination myocarditis should not be released."The CDC later sent alert multiple encouraging COVID-19 vaccination. None mentioned myocarditis.