"Israel must maintain security control over all the territory west of the Jordan River, to ensure no terror is leveled against the Israeli people.



"We will not settle for anything short of an absolute victory... That collides with the idea of [Palestinian] sovereignty. What can we do? I have explained this truth to our American friends, and I put the brakes on the attempt to coerce us to a reality that would endanger the state of Israel."

"For the first time in its history, you see the countries in the region who are ready to step up and further integrate with Israel and provide real security assurances to Israel and the United States is ready to play its part too, but they all have to have a willing partner on the other side. This a 'historic opportunity' for Israel."

The US and Israel have clashed over the future of post-war Gaza...The US pushed for the realization of the two-state solution earlier this week in Davos, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arguing thatsaid at a press briefing, Thursday, in Tel Aviv:However, Washington believesUS State Department spokespersonreiterated on Thursday.During Blinken's Middle East tour last week, theprovided that Israel moves forward with a two-state solution for Palestine.Miller continued:The IDF military operation in Gaza has drawn condemnation from the surrounding Arab states, as well as the wider international community, as the death toll among Palestinians nears 25,000 people, according to local officials.The war has caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and displaced over 80% of the enclave's 2.3 million residents since the fighting erupted on October 7. Hamas militants attacked Israel on that day, killing more than 1,100 people and taking over 200 hostages. According to Israeli sources, more than 130 people remain in captivity.