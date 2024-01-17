© Ludovic MARIN / AFP



French president Emmanuel Macron has announced new deliveries of long-range missiles and bombs to Kiev, while insisting the West "cannot let Russia win" the conflict with Ukraine. He added that he will visit the country next month.Speaking at a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday, the French leader reiterated that his country will continue to assist Ukraine. Amid criticism that France has not been doing enough to help Kiev, Macron said Paris would send 40 SCALP air-launched cruise missiles, which have a range of more than 250km, as well as "hundreds of bombs."Local media, citing French officials, reported that the president was referring to munitions equipped with the AASM, or HAMMER module, which transforms ordinary bombs into precision-guided weapons with a range of up to 70km.similar to the one the country recently signed with the UK. The ten-year deal between the two, which was announced last week, guarantees Britain's "swift and sustained security assistance" to Ukraine in the event of a future Russian attack, while outlining numerous other support measures.Some of France's NATO allies, notably Poland, have criticized it for not pulling its weight in assisting Ukraine despite being one of Europe's most powerful economies. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, France has provided Kiev with €500 million ($540 million) in military aid - less than Slovakia has. However, lawmakers in Paris have insisted that the true scale of the assistance was actually larger, blaming flawed methodology.Ukraine has been asking for more Western aid since the start of the conflict in February 2022, recently expressing concerns about gridlock in the US Congress over approval for additional funding. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called on the West to do more in this regard, vowing that Ukrainians "would fight with shovels" once they run out of weapons.France first provided Ukraine with 50 SCALP missiles last year, following the lead of the UK, which sent similar weapons - Storm Shadows. Russia has since accused Kiev of using Western-supplied long-range missiles to target residential areas, causing numerous civilian casualties.