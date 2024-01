© Arun Sankar/AFP



More than 100 flights have been affected due to adverse conditions in the north of the country...Indian media has reported.Chaotic scenes have been emerging from Delhi Airport since Sunday as stranded passengers awaiting departure have had to wait long hours for their flights to take off.On Tuesday morning, thewarning that flights not equipped for low-visibility landings could experience "delays or diversions."Jyotiraditya Scindia, India's civil aviation minister, reacted to the situation on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, saying, "all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimize the fog-related impact."While one of these has been closed for a scheduled re-carpeting since mid-September, the other one was shut down on Sunday morning for a few hours asScindia said in his post that the airport has been asked to "immediately operationalize" another CAT-III-enabled runway to streamline operations.due to the cold wave and fog, NDTV reported.- four degrees below what is considered normal for this time of year. On Monday, the Indian capital recorded the coldest morning this winter, as the temperature dipped to 3.3C atIn nearby Lodhi Road, temperatures dropped toThe cold wave in New Delhi has caused health issues, a situation which is also affected by the severe levels of pollution seen during the winter months.