Earth Changes
Arctic blast brings travel chaos: More than 7,000 flights are canceled or delayed and cars get stranded as 150 million face wind chill warnings
Daily Mail
Mon, 15 Jan 2024 15:20 UTC
The National Weather Service said wind chills are expected to push temperatures 30 degrees below zero from the Northern Rockies to northern Kansas and into Iowa on Monday.
About 150 million Americans were under a wind chill warning or advisory for dangerous cold and wind, according to Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said there is potential for major winter storm impacts across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain fall before spreading into the Appalachians.
The artic blast has caused massive travel delays. According to FlightAware, there have been a total of 5,335 flights within, into or out of the United States delayed and 2,164 cancelled as of 2:00 p.m.
At least five people have died from weather related causes during the artic blast. On Sunday, a snowmobiler attempting to to cross U.S. Highway 40, southeast of Salt Lake City, was struck and killed by a semitrailer.KCCI.
Also on Saturday, during the high winds a tree fell on a home in Lake Oswego, Oregon and killed an elderly man inside, according to police. Also on Saturday, Portland Fire and Rescue reported one fatality after a tree fell onto an RV and knocking down powerlines that started a fire.
KPTV reported the Multnomah County Medical Examiner in Oregon is investigating two suspected hypothermia deaths as of Sunday due to the storm.
Swirling snow and avalanche dangers prompted road closures Monday across parts of Utah and Colorado. Colorado officials closed a 20-mile stretch of Interstate 70 near Vail, the primary east-west highway through the state.
In Colbert County, Alabama, emergency management officials told drivers they should consider all roads in bridges in the county impassable as of 9:00 a.m.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Benz said, 'Unlike the flurries and snow squalls that drifted across the area on Sunday and mainly melted on roads, lower temperatures in place for the storm from Monday night to Tuesday will lead to slippery and snow-covered roads and sidewalks in many.'
'That mixed-precipitation zone is likely to stay to the south and east of Washington, DC, and Baltimore but may get close to Philadelphia and Manhattan.'
A forecast of three to six inches of snow is predicted from north and west of Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.
Baltimore cancelled the city's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday due to hazardous weather conditions, said mayor Brandon Scott.
On Monday morning, there were major delays due to slick roads as snow continued to fall across the Interstate 95 corridor.
A heavy lake effect snowfall is predicted for downwind of the Great Lakes through Wednesday, and large amounts of snow accumulations are forecast across northern Michigan, western and Upstate New York including Buffalo.
'Winter Storm Heather will tap into fresh arctic air as it tracks across the South and East early this week, resulting in a wintry mess of snow and ice that could create dangerous travel conditions in some areas,' said The Weather Channel.
The Buffalo Bills renewed their call for shovelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Monday morning to help dig out from more than a foot and a half of snow that fell through a blustery weekend that delivered the snow amid wind gusts of 60 mph.
In Rapid City, South Dakota a record low temperature of minus 23 degrees was reported at the Rapid City Regional Airport on Sunday. The previous record of minus 23 degrees was sent in 1979, according to the National Weather Service.
According to WKRN, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Tennessee until 6 a.m. on Tuesday and a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday for Southern Kentucky.
A southward dip in the jet stream towards middle America is forecast to bring artic air that could cause record low temperatures and bring snow and ice to the south.
As temperatures in Texas plunged, the state's power grid operator appealed to residents to voluntarily conserve electricity Monday morning due to the cold weather causing 'record breaking demand' for energy.
A deadly freeze in 2021 left millions of Texans without power but state officials this week expressed confidence about the grid´s reliability as the cold front approached.
Bloomberg reported during the tightest period on Monday, in Texas the average grid price of electricity rose to $1,072 a megawatt hour for supplies secured in the day-ahead market Sunday, up from about $79 a day earlier, according to Ercot data.
Nearly 350,000 people in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest lost power over the weekend.
More than 102,000 customers lost power across Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon. Across Michigan, New York, and Wisconsin, another 86,000 customers lost power.