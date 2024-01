Construction workers in Brazil unearthed a treasure trove of artifacts back in 2019, and archaeologists now think it'll rewrite the entire nation's history.Construction workers were just getting started on the development of a new apartment complex in the seaside city of Sao Luis, when they found human remains, pottery shards and thousands of other artifacts throughout the area, according to CBS News. Archaeologists were called in to assess the site, known as Chacara Rosane, and found the artifacts were from around 9,000 years ago.There are four distinct eras of occupation at the site, all of which came before Colonial occupation, the outlet reported. But the most important is the oldest, called "pre-sambaqui," because it rewrites the history of Brazil.The Chacara Rosane site pushes occupation back at least another 1,400 years. It also comes amid growing evidence of ancient, extensive, sprawling urban complexes and cities throughout South and Central America, suggesting the people who once lived here likely did so in a far more complex manner than Big Archaeology will ever give them credit for.