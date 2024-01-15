Firefighters battled a massive blaze Saturday night after three oil tankers in New Hampshire erupted in flames.Crews from Exeter and other communities rushed to North Atlantic Fuels in Epping whenAs of 6:30 p.m., overThe crash truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport also arrived to help combat the fire.Just before 7:00 p.m., the Exeter Fire Department shared that fire had been brought under control.In video and photos shared by the Exeter Fire Department on Facebook, enormous balls of fire can be seen erupting high into the air, silhouetting crews against a raging, burning wall.No injuries have been reported as of yet.