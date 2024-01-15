Crews from Exeter and other communities rushed to North Atlantic Fuels in Epping when the oil tankers and a tractor-trailer caught fire.
As of 6:30 p.m., over 500 gallons of foam had been sprayed on the enflamed vehicles to try and quench the blaze.
Comment:
The crash truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport also arrived to help combat the fire.
Just before 7:00 p.m., the Exeter Fire Department shared that fire had been brought under control.
In video and photos shared by the Exeter Fire Department on Facebook, enormous balls of fire can be seen erupting high into the air, silhouetting crews against a raging, burning wall.
No injuries have been reported as of yet.
Comment: This report was one of the more recent ones and yet still no speculation is given as to how this happened.
Whilst there could be a more mundane explanation, such as incompetence, considering the increasing number of explosions, fires, and clear sabotage events, occurring with an increasing frequency these days, one can't rule out that this is yet another incident that is part of a concerted agenda to not only disrupt supply-chains, but also to simply wreak havoc.
The following is just a small selection of related incidents: