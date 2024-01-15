© Haaretz



Long-standing lurking contradictions on Israel

and all enemies of Israel in particular.

© CNN



© Washington Post



Right-wing contradictions on Israel finally erupt

Imposing censorship and other speech restrictions in the U.S. to protect Israel

© Glenn Greenwald/X

© Reuters

© Dave Rubin/X

Those debates can and should be permitted.

So the tools themselves are not just replaced but repudiated. And in so doing, persuasion — the purpose of argument — is replaced with public shaming....



Ideas are replaced with identity. Forgiveness is replaced with punishment. Debate is replaced with de-platforming. Diversity is replaced with homogeneity of thought. Inclusion, with exclusion.



In this ideology, speech is violence. But violence, when carried out by the right people in pursuit of a just cause, is not violence at all. In this ideology, bullying is wrong, unless you are bullying the right people, in which case it's very, very good.



In this ideology, education is not about teaching people how to think, it's about reeducating them in what to think. In this ideology, the need to feel safe trumps the need to speak truthfully.

it describes with equal vigor and accuracy the conduct of America's most fanatical Israel supporters

Massive costs of Israel's full-scale dependency on U.S. largesse

© New York Times

and/or because they know that a refusal to support Israel means political or reputational death.