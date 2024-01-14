minimize the use of space heaters

two large natural gas generator outages, and very low renewable power on the system."

The extreme cold drove up demand on the power grid prompting Alberta's energy operator to declare a grid alert. Sarah Offin reports.urging Albertans to reduce electricity use to minimize potential outages across the province.In an alert sent at around 6:36 p.m., the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) saidacross the province, which places the electricity grid at a high risk of rotating power outages.Albertans are asked to. AESO is also asking Albertans toand to delay the use of major power appliances."We are calling on all Albertans to reduce their electric demand immediately to essentials only. Extreme cold resulting in high power demand has put the province's electricity grid at high risk of rotating outages tonight," said Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's minister of affordability and utilities.Leif Sollid, manager of communications for AESO, saidHowever, Albertans should still reduce their electricity use as much as possible during this time."Rotating outages are really a matter of last resort," Sollid said."We issued a grid alert at 3:30 p.m. which is a heads up to the public that we are now using backup reserves to meet very high demand., which are short-duration outages across the province where people lose power for approximately 30 minutes."It looks like we're not going to have to take that step tonight."This comes after AESO issued the grid alert around 3:30 p.m. due to extreme cold, high demand for electricity andAESOafternoon due to "high power demand due to extreme cold,AESO said that new record was based on energy requirements from industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential users.