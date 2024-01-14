Hybrid bus fire

A fleet of electric buses have been withdrawn in south London after a double-decker caught fire on Thursday.The fire started during the morning rush hour in Wimbledon and the electric busTransport for London (TfL) said electric buses on route 200, which runs between Raynes Park and Mitcham, had been removed from service "as a precaution".On Thursday, emergency services were called to the junction of Wimbledon Hill Road and Alwyne Road in Wimbledon shortly after 07:20 GMT.The Met Police declared a critical incident and confirmed that no injuries were reported.Tom Cunnington, TfL's head of bus business development, said it was working with the operator, London General - a subsidiary of Go-Ahead London - and the bus manufacturer, Switch, to "investigate" what happened.No passengers were on the out-of-service vehicle and there were no reports of injuries, Mr Cunnington said."We are working with the operator, Go-Ahead, and the manufacturer, Alexander Dennis, to investigate the cause of this fire," he said."London's bus network remains safe to use and we have no reason to suspect that this fire on a hybrid bus was linked to an earlier incident on an electric bus in Wimbledon."TfL and the bus operators will not hesitate to take action if required to ensure the bus network remains safe."The cause of the fire is under investigation, the London Fire Brigade said.