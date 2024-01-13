Earth Changes
18 dead, 35 injured in Colombian highway landslide due to heavy rain
Anadolu Agency
Sat, 13 Jan 2024 13:05 UTC
The landslide occurred due to heavy rains.
Governor of Antioquia, Andres Julian Rendon, said search and rescue teams had been dispatched to the region and many victims were trapped under the soil.
Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on X that the government is closely monitoring the situation.
An announcement from the Emergency Center said it received reports of landslides simultaneously, and it was noted that many more victims could be under the soil than initially thought.
- Judge orders CDC to release 7.8 million text-based responses submitted to V-safe
- Early exposure to screens may alter children's sensory reactions
- One litre of bottled water contains 250,000 invisible plastic particles
- Social media use linked to inflammation levels, study finds
- I reversed my type 2 diabetes. Here's how I did it
- Aspirin inhibits metastatic cancer spread, reducing mortality by 21 percent: Study
- Paxlovid does not reduce risk of Long COVID, potentially linked to rebound symptoms: Study
- Why are so many Californians dying?
- Chemicals that may cause cancer, infertility 'widespread' in packaged products like Cheerios: report
- Deaths tied to 'fake Xanax' street drug are increasing
- Best of the Web: The borax conspiracy: How the arthritis cure has been stopped
- Bill Gates finally tells the truth about COVID vaccine inneffectiveness, after selling BioNTech mRNA shares for 10x profit
- New FOIA'ed data reveal NY vaccine clinics called ambulances to be "on standby"
- Toxic "forever chemicals" found in common household products may promote cancer growth
- Snip or Skip? The complicated debate over circumcision
- Author of study used to vilify unvaxed had ties to Pfizer- New peer-reviewed research shows why the study was flawed
- Why do so many people hate VAERS?
- Scientist fears 'ZOMBIE' deer disease could spread to HUMANS after first ever case detected in Yellowstone National Park
- Most Israelis dealing with mental health issues due to Gaza war, study finds
- Australia joins rest of world in dramatic spike in STIs, even with a lower rate of testing compared to previous years
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: From Archons to the Matrix: Understanding American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- The time traveling mistake we make when we procrastinate
- Research shows that sniffing women's tears reduces aggressive behavior in men
- Gladness and silence amid chaos and violence
- Best of the Web: How scientific materialism begot woke ideology
- Leading biologist explains why you can so often sense when someone is looking at you even if your back is turned
- Truth-speaking and the technocratic cabal
- Scientists revisit Solomon Asch's classic conformity experiments with surprising results
- The attack of the pseudo-men
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Former DGSE Intelligence Chief Alain Juillet on UFOs: "These are systems against which our armies are incapable of responding"
- UAPs and Non-Human Intelligence: What is the most reasonable scenario?
- '10-foot-tall strange beings' caught on video traversing Brazilian island, alien rumors swirl - New York Post
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Matter Monsters and the Sociology of the Paranormal with Dr. Simeon Hein
- 'There are no aliens in Miami' - Cops debunk Bayside conspiracy theory in viral video
- Defense specialist encounters unidentified object 'going faster than the speed of sound underwater' while doing classified work on the Navy's USS Hampton submarine
- 'Deeply disturbing stuff' - Can the truth ever be told?
- Michael Ian Black: UFO whistleblower David Grusch is my hero of 2023
- 'Demonic forces' stopped official investigations into UFOs in the UK
- UFO spotted hovering over Air Force 1 at LAX during Joe Biden's fundraising trip to Los Angeles
- Some UFO records must be released, US Congress says
- David Grusch: Congress' pared-down UAP measure a 'total failure'
- Secrets of Area 51: Metallic egg-shaped UFO the size of an SUV was kept at the highly-classified Air Force base in the 1980s, whistleblower claims
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Best of the Web: Irish scientist with top secret US Government clearance: 'The UFO phenomenon can manipulate human perception, invade people's lives, and is very deceptive'
- Powerful members of Congress are dead-set on killing UFO transparency
- Canadian journalist hires law firm after being denied access to UAP sighting files at nuclear power facilities
- CIA's secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal
- Critical govt transparency legislation jeopardized by a powerful few in Congress
- Black Friday: Republican leadership takes axe to UFO transparency legislation
- Boeing CEO assures nervous fliers that all 737 aircraft are built to the highest diversity standards
- DOJ sues Texas: 'It's against the law to pass a law to enforce the law'
- Flashback: 'You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American,' says president of nation founded by an insurrection
- Biden deploys 'big, burly border agents ' to help block journalists' cameras
- Colorado bans Trump from running: Officials concerned usual election rigging system could fail
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Best of the Web: Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
Civilization exists by geological consent subject to change without notice.
