Beit Lahia in northern Gaza destroyed israel bombings
© Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Dec. 26, following Israeli bombardments.
Amid the ongoing Israeli war of genocide in Gaza, Oxfam International revealed yesterday that Israel's military campaign is causing an average daily death toll of 250 Palestinians, surpassing any major conflict in the 21st century.

For comparison, Oxfam provided statistics of average daily deaths in other conflicts, highlighting the severity of the situation in Gaza. The crisis is exacerbated by Israel's restrictions on aid entry, resulting in a heightened risk of starvation for survivors. Only 10% of the required weekly food aid manages to enter Gaza.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) echoed these concerns in its World Report 2024, stating that civilians in Gaza have faced an unprecedented scale of bombardment, attacks, abuse, and killings over the past year.

The report accuses the Israeli occupation forces of committing war crimes, with Gaza's Ministry of Health reporting at least 23,469 Palestinians killed and 59,604 injured since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

Experts analyzing satellite data obtained from CUNY Graduate Center and Oregon State University found that the war in Gaza ranks among the deadliest and most destructive conflicts in recent history.

The offensive has caused more civilian casualties than the US-led coalition's three-year campaign against ISIL and resulted in extensive destruction, comparable to the razing of Syria's Aleppo, Ukraine's Mariupol, or the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II.

The impact of the conflict is visible even from space, with Gaza displaying a changed color and texture due to the extensive damage to homes, schools, hospitals, mosques, and other structures.

UN monitors estimate that around 70% of school buildings across Gaza have suffered damage. As international condemnation intensifies, the urgency to address the humanitarian crisis and seek a peaceful resolution grows.