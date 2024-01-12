© Chansak Joe



The burden is unsustainable and could destabilize the financial system, Roscongress has warned...US government debt and Washington's budget deficit present the biggest threats to the global economy this year, Russian government agency Roscongress has warned.Roscongress has claimed in a report it published on Wednesday.reads the report, titled 'Key Events - 2024. Geoeconomics. Forecasts. Major risks'.The US government cannot solve the problem by restarting the printing press this year because that would lead to higher inflation, the report added. The country saw consumer prices shoot up to the highest levels in decades in 2022, prompting the Federal Reserve to embark on a series of rate hikes to tame inflation.US government federal debt toped $34 trillion for the first time in history at the end of December.as pointed out by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a nonpartisan fiscal policy group in New York.Among other threats to the global economy, Roscongress identified thementioning theCountry Garden and Evergrande; theand demographic issues, namely theThe Roscongress Foundation was established in 2007 and is a key organizer of nationwide and international congresses and exhibitions with an economic and social focus. Among the events it hosted recently is the Russia-Africa forum in St. Petersburg in July, a high-profile international gathering attended by dozens of delegations from African nations.