© Khaybar Longue Durée Archaeological Project, M. Bussy & G. Charloux.



Archaeologists have found a massive ancient fortification enclosing the Khaybar Oasis in the North Arabian Desert.An oasis is a small patch of vegetation in the desert. Fed by sources of freshwater such as underground rivers and high water tables mean these areas can become vibrant, lush sanctuaries for plant and animal life.Human-built aquifers and channels can help irrigate these areas making them suitable for long-term settlement.The newly discovered fortification was revealed by scientists from the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) in France and the Saudi Arabian archaeological commission, the Royal Commission for Al-'Ula.Fortifications at Khaybar, according to field surveys and remote sensing data. The fortification walls would have been up to 5 metres high. It would have enclosed a territory measuring nearlyThe team of scientists estimate the settlement's walls were, based on radiocarbon dating of samples collected during excavations.Today, 4,000 years later, less than half the walls length and 74) remain preserved.Numbers of walled oases have been found in north-western Arabia dating back to the Bronze Age (3300-1200 BCE).The Khaybar Oasis fortification belonged to a network of walled oases in the region.But the discovery sheds new light on human occupation in north-western Arabia and adds detail to our understanding of social complexity during the pre-Islamic period.