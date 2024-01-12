Dubbed the 'Big Freeze', the snowstorm of 1962 lasted three perilous months and took the lives of thousands of Brits as food prices soared and transport stopped runningThe UK is facing its worst snowstorm in over a decade - but it still won't compare to the record-breaking Big Freeze whenCountless forecasting sites are warning Brits to prepare for winter weather hazards over the coming weeks, with blanketing snow and harsh overnight frosts expected across the country. The Met Office has refused to put exact figures on how much snow will come down, and where it will land, though the national weather agency predicts an "increasing risk" later in the week.Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden believes the snow risk is greater than any year since 2010 and predicts the cold spell "will hold out for an extended period". "As well as the risk of snow, we will see harsh overnight frosts and the coldest temperatures dipping as low as -15C in the coldest parts of the country over the coming week," he told GB News.Homes were without water due to the mains being frozen, and road tankers armed with supplies struggled to access many areas withMany struggled to pay for heating, which was patchy at best due to a series of strikes, while rubbish piled up in the streets because collections were impossible.Tragically, half of the UK's wild bird population is said to have perished in the arctic blast, which came with gale-force winds. School closures were common and as the big freeze dragged on, telephone lines were brought down and thousands of homes were hit by power cuts.While a huge number of sports matches had to be called off because the pitches lay below feet of snow, people found new hobbies. The first ever car rally was held on the Thames and instead of water skiing, people were towed across the ice behind a motor.The Big Freeze was caused by an anticyclone, which hovered over Scandinavia and pulled the cold air from the arctic and Russia to Britain. An area of high pressure near Iceland meant the milder and wetter air from the Atlantic was blocked from reaching Britain and the snow could never thaw. And still, the snow kept coming. Finally, the thaw set on March 6 when people woke up for the first time in months to no snow anywhere.