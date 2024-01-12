The Chinese scientist who ran controversial experiments at the laboratory suspected of triggering Covid held a secret meeting with the US government to seek backing for a project that would go on to supercharge coronaviruses - shortly before the devastating outbreak started in her native Wuhan.The June 2017 meeting at America's National Institutes of Health (NIH) held by Shi Zhengli - known as 'Batwoman' because of her work on sampling and sequencing the animals' viruses - will bolster fears of Western collusion in a Chinese cover-up after Covid resulted from a reckless laboratory experiment.A new cache of documents, obtained by Freedom of Information campaigners and seen by The Mail on Sunday, reveal the extent to which the controversial work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was supported, and often funded, by America.Western intelligence agencies increasingly regard a lab leak in Wuhan as the most likely explanation for Covid, rather then the original theory that it was somehow spawned in a wildlife market in the city.Using the subject heading: 'Potential visit ... by our Chinese co-investigator', Peter Daszak, the $460,000-a-year head of EcoHealth, writes: 'Zhengli and I will do a double act, and we'll cover the work we're doing ... as well as the broadscale surveillance of bats for novel viruses'. Professor Zhengli became known as 'Batwoman' because of her virus-hunting trips to the bat caves of southern China, hundreds of miles from Wuhan, where her team collected more than 10,000 animal samples.The sequencing of Covid-19 closely matched that found in those caves. Also invited to the meeting was Peng Zhou, an associate professor at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.After the meeting, Mr Daszak thanked the hosts by writing in an email that it was 'nice to have a chance to introduce our collaborators to you personally'.That proposal was turned down by the US government, but critics say the plans laid out in the proposal serve as a 'blueprint' for how to create Covid. Professor Zhengli has denounced the idea of a lab leak as baseless, including claims by US intelligence that several of her colleagues at the institute were infected before the outbreak emerged.Last year, the World Health Organisation announced that research into the source of the virus had been stalled owing to difficulties in conducting crucial studies in China.Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among a growing number of senior Conservatives who believe that the UK Government's official Covid inquiry should be examining whether the virus's origins were natural or as a result of an accidental leak from Wuhan. A source close to Mr Johnson told the MoS last month: 'Boris thinks it is legitimate to ask how the virus spread and whether it was made or manipulated by humans.'EcoHealth says the documents are incomplete and the 'allegations are false based on misunderstanding of edits and comments on the document, and based on misleading out-of-context quotations and a lack of understanding the process by which federal grants are awarded'.