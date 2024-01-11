© Agencia Press South/Getty Images



Daniel Noboa designates nearly two dozen gangs as terrorist groups after wave of violence across country...said on Wednesday thatand who briefly captured a TV station live on air, in a wave of violence that has left city streets deserted.In images that went around the world, gunmen stormed a TV station during a live broadcast on Tuesday before being captured by police special forces.Videos posted on social media showed a gruesome series of other attacks includingThe Ecuadorian police confirmed two officers had been killed.Speaking last week, Noboa said the planned prisons would be "just the same" as those in El Salvador, jokingly inviting "Bukele lovers", referring to supporters of the Salvadorian president, to visit.Prison transfers of gang leaders have historically led to violence, with hundreds of prisoners killed in recent years.amid uncorroborated videos showing apparent lynchings and killings of prison staff. Eleven prison guards had been released, it added.Businesses and offices were closed in most Ecuadorian cities and children were sent home to study online until the end of the week.Video footage showed gunfights between soldiers and unseen armed men in southern Ecuador, while other images on social media showed armed men on the streets and traffic at a standstill.Authorities in Guayaquil said there were "takeover" incidents at five hospitals, but that police and soldiers had restored order. It was unclear what the incidents entailed.The city's roads were eerily quiet and there was scant sign of the major military deployment promised by Ecuador's president.Guayaquil's normally bustling La Bahia market was a ghost town on Wednesday afternoon with only a handful of its hundreds of metal stalls open for business.said watch repairer Juan Ciro Granados Criollo, 70, who could only remember seeing the region so empty on one other occasion: during the Covid pandemic.Martha Sanchez, a 38-year-old shop keeper, said she felt consumed by uncertainty. "Truth be told, I'm afraid," she admitted, calling for the government to respond to the criminal attacks with "a firm hand".On Tuesday night,noting that the emergency declaration would deploy an unspecified number of army troops to support police forces and that the country's defence and interior ministers would also travel to the border.said on X that he was "extremely concerned by today's violence & kidnappings in Ecuador. The United States stands with the people of Ecuador."Noboa said the country would begin to deport foreign prisoners, especially Colombians, this week to reduce prison populations and spending.There are about 1,500 Colombians in prison in Ecuador, Noboa told the radio station, adding that prisoners from Colombia, Peru and Venezuela accounted for 90% of jailed foreigners.Colombia's justice minister told local radio on Tuesday he was willing to work with Ecuador, but that Colombian law dictated that repatriations must be assessed on a case-by-case basis and be based on requests from prisoners themselves.