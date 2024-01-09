© Stéphanie Lecocq/Reuters



Attal, 34, rose in opinion polls during his time as education minister and may improve ruling party's chances in EU electionsEmmanuel Macron has appointed France's youngest prime minister in modern times, Gabriel Attal, as he seeks to reinvigorate a difficult second term as president and limit any possible gains for the far right in the forthcoming European elections in June.During his five months defending a hard line on authority and secularism as education minister - including banning girls in state schools from wearing abayas and experimenting with introducing school uniform - Attal had shot up the opinion polls as the most popular minister in government.Attal, who has also served as budget minister, became a household name as government spokesperson during the Covid pandemic and is regarded by some as a master of political communication. A calm, careful speaker who can sometimes be ferocious in political TV debates against the far right, he is known to believe that it is important "to speak to people's hearts". He won support for speaking out about being bullied at school.Although Attal was once part of the centrist wing of the left's Socialist party, he quit in his 20s to support Macron's centrist project in 2017. Viewed as a defender of centrist politics in France, he has also in recent months reached out to members of parliament in the rightwing party Les Républicains, whose support is often crucial for legislation to be passed.The president is trying to move beyond a difficult past year, including unpopular pension changes and a recent row over the introduction of a hardline immigration law that divided his party and was seen by some as an ideological victory for the ideas of Marine Le Pen and the radicalised right.Jordan Bardella, the president of RN, who is leading the European election fight and is known for his heated TV debates with Attal, said Macron was just trying to attach himself to Attal's popularity in the polls to limit what he called the pain of an interminable sense of decline.