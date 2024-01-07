israel gaza netanyahu iran newsreal
© Sott.net
Strong earthquakes in Japan, more Israeli war crimes and terrorism, and 'aliens' in downtown Miami - 2024's off to a rocky start! Joe and Niall are back with another NewsReal, opening with the freak-out over '8-foot-tall aliens' allegedly sighted at a mall in Miami on New Year's Eve, and ending on the return to news cycle of the Mossad-Epstein child-sex-blackmail operation.

The bulk of this show, however, discusses the latest developments in the Middle East: Israel's ongoing atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza, Israel's assassination of Hamas leaders in Beirut, Lebanon, Israel's terror attack against civilians at IRGC General Soleimani's grave on the 4th anniversary of his assassination, and the likely forthcoming condemnation of Israel at the ICJ.


Running Time: 01:34:35

Download: MP3 — 65 MB


This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee, X and VK. Show Notes