Aspirin is a long-established and widely used medication with a rich history. In addition to its well-known uses for pain relief and its anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties, Cancer is one of the leading causes of global mortality. In 2020 alone, there were approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases worldwide and nearly 10 million deaths. According to statistics, 1 in 6 reported deaths are attributed to cancer. The most common types of cancer include breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, and stomach.

In November 2023, researchers from Cardiff University in the United Kingdom published a comprehensive review in the British Journal of Cancer (BJC) outlining aspirin's potential to reduce cancer mortality, prevent metastatic cancer spread, and minimize vascular complications. The review encompassed both favorable and unfavorable evidence, thoroughly analyzing the rationale behind using aspirin in cancer treatment.

The primary mechanism of action for aspirin is the inhibition of the cyclooxygenase (COX) enzyme. COX is responsible for forming prostaglandins, a critical pathway in cancer signaling. However, the anti-cancer effects of aspirin extend beyond this.

Errors may occur during the replication of DNA, and the human body possesses a mechanism for DNA mismatch repair. Once this function is compromised, it can lead to the development of cancer.

The researchers pointed out that an increased risk of bleeding in elderly and frail cancer patients does pose a real danger. However, instead of solely focusing on the frequency of bleeding, greater consideration should be given to its severity, as the most severe instances of bleeding are the ones responsible for death.

The researchers consolidated data from 11 randomized controlled trials, encompassing over 100,000 participants, that included fatal bleeding events. The data indicated a 55 percent increase in the risk of bleeding due to aspirin.

The conclusion drawn by researchers is that considering the relative safety of aspirin, it should be considered as a preventative measure for cancer. While there is evidence indicating aspirin can reduce the spread of metastatic cancer and that starting aspirin therapy early after a cancer diagnosis enhances its effectiveness, more randomized trials are needed.

Peter Elwood, honorary professor at Cardiff University, stated in a press release: "Given its relative safety and its favourable effects, the use of aspirin as an additional treatment of cancer is fully justified." He added that aspirin is inexpensive and available in nearly every country, and its widespread use could be beneficial worldwide.

A comprehensive review published in the renowned journal Annals of Oncology in 2020 indicated that patients who take aspirin have a relatively lower risk of developing various types of cancer.

The researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of all observational studies on aspirin and digestive tract cancers published until March 2019, encompassing over 150,000 cases.

For colorectal cancer, taking a daily dose of aspirin between 75 and 100 milligrams can reduce the risk by 10 percent, while a daily dose of 325 milligrams can reduce the risk by 35 percent.

Aspirin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to treat mild to moderate pain, inflammation, or arthritis. It can also reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and blood clots.

However, it is essential to note that long-term use of aspirin may pose additional risks for some individuals. According to the UK National Health Service (NHS), children under the age of 16 should not take aspirin without a doctor's prescription, as there may be a potential link between aspirin and Reye's syndrome in children.

For individuals with a history of allergy to aspirin or similar pain relievers, stomach ulcers, high blood pressure, indigestion, heavy menstrual bleeding, recent stroke, asthma or lung disease, blood clotting problems, liver or kidney problems, and gout, it is essential to consult a doctor before taking aspirin.