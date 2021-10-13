Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial
Tue, 12 Oct 2021 22:24 UTC
The team investigated more than 400 COVID patients from hospitals across the United States who take aspirin unrelated to their COVID disease, and found that the treatment reduced the risk of several parameters by almost half: reaching mechanical ventilation by 44%, ICU admissions by 43%, and overall in-hospital mortality by 47%.
"As we learned about the connection between blood clots and COVID-19, we knew that aspirin - used to prevent stroke and heart attack - could be important for COVID-19 patients," said Dr. Jonathan Chow of the study team. "Our research found an association between low-dose aspirin and decreased severity of COVID-19 and death."
Low-dose aspirin is a common treatment for anyone suffering from blood clotting issues or in danger of stroke, including most people who had a heart attack or a myocardial infarction. Although affecting the respiratory system, the coronavirus has been associated with small blood vessel clotting, causing tiny blockages in the pulmonary blood system, leading to ARDS - acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Israeli researchers reached similar results in a preliminary trial at the Barzilai Medical Center in March. In addition to its effect on blood clots, they found that aspirin carried immunological benefits and that the group taking it was 29% less likely to become infected with the virus in the first place.
"Aspirin is low cost, easily accessible and millions are already using it to treat their health conditions," said Chow. "Finding this association is a huge win for those looking to reduce risk from some of the most devastating effects of COVID-19."
To search means, first, I need Being, Truth; second, I do not know where to find it; and third, an action takes place that is not based on fantasies of certainty - while at the same time a waiting takes place that is rooted not in wishful thinking but in a deep sense of urgency.
This group of humans will be one of the few who will survive this fake pandemic. Their common sense and being connected to Mother Earth will save...
Just saying, I've decided I like his writing style, really unique, and refreshing. 800 commas later, and I share his terror, his disgust, his...
I had being wondering about the Amish response over the past couple of months. I like their practical and caring viewpoint. Enlightening!
If we are going to lose our freedoms and suspend democracy over a shot made by a greedy private company, can we at least do so for one that works?...
Very interesting closer to the end. Around 10min mark. GEOMETRY [Link] Body Chemistry [Link] [Link]
Comment: Covid-19 is in all likelihood a blood vessel disease, not primarily respiratory, so this makes sense. As for aspirin, it is part of the FLCCC's prevention and early outpatient treatment protocol for COVID-19. Prophylaxis and early treatment are what are needed to beat this virus. And they just happen to be the very things medical authorities are discouraging doctors and the general public from doing, causing needless deaths in the process.