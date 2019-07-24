© AP Photo/Patrick Sison



Millions of people who take aspirin to prevent a heart attack may need to rethink the pill-popping, Harvard researchers reported Monday.A daily low-dose aspirin is recommended for people who have already had a heart attack or stroke and for those diagnosed with heart disease.How many people need to get that message?And nearly half of people over 70 who don't have heart disease — estimated at about 10 million — were taking daily aspirin for prevention, the researchers reported in Annals of Internal Medicine."Many patients are confused about this," said Dr. Colin O'Brien, a senior internal medicine resident at Beth Israel who led the study.In March, those findings prompted a change in guidelines from the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology:— People over 70 who don't have heart disease — or are younger but at increased risk of bleeding — should avoid daily aspirin for prevention.Nothing has changed for heart attack survivors: Aspirin still is recommended for them.But there's no way to know how many otherwise healthy people got the word about the changed recommendations."We hope that more primary care doctors will talk to their patients about aspirin use, and more patients will raise this with their doctors," O'Brien said.