The fraud case brought by James accuses the Republican frontrunner for president of inflating the value of properties, including his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, to get better terms on loans.
James, who Trump has repeatedly attacked as partisan and 'racist,' had originally sued the former president for $250 million.
The new bombshell filing Friday argues that the massive sum is warranted due to the former president's 'myriad deceptive schemes' that were employed by his business and co-defendants to 'inflate asset values and conceal facts.'
She writes the alleged fraud schemes were 'so outrageous that they belie innocent explanation.'
Trump's attorneys fired back, saying that James has 'no evidence' and insisted there was not a single witness who backs up those scathing allegations.
Judge Arthur Engoron has already found Trump, and his sons Don Jr. and Eric, liable for fraud.
The post-trial briefs followed an 11-week explosive trial to determine how much money Trump and his business should fork over - which wound down last month. Closing arguments before Engoron are scheduled for next week and he could rule by the end of the month.
The former president took to his Truth Social account to blast the $370 million sum requested by James, who he called 'corrupt.'
'I did nothing wrong,' he wrote in all caps, calling his financial statements 'great' and 'very conservative.'
'NOW THE CORRUPT A.G. WANTS $370,000,000 AS BUSINESSES FLEE NEW YORK. THEY SHOULD PAY ME,' he exclaimed.
He went on to call it 'prosecutorial misconduct' and a 'DOJ witch hunt.'
Comment: Prima facie, both accurate statements.
Trump attorney Alina Habba added in a statement to DailyMail.com that the new penalty is 'absurd' and can be described as 'nothing less than a form of politically motivated persecution of the leading Republican presidential candidate.'
'My clients did nothing wrong, there were no victims and the case presented has proven that his statements were under valued,' she continued.
Comment: Banks operating at Trump's level aren't stupid. They make loans based on their own due diligence. The sums he received were based on the value they placed on his collateral properties, not a figure pulled out of the air.
Trump's legal team finally rested their defense in his New York fraud trial on December 13, after one final courtroom skirmish where Judge Arthur Engoron told them there was 'no way' he would rule in their favor.
The final squabble came after Trump failed to appear in his own defense as he originally forecast and son Eric made a surprise appearance to watch the final moments of the family business's case.
That came after the former president posted on X that 'I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say.'
'We do rest,' Trump lawyer Chris Kise told the judge, who Trump attacked as 'crooked' throughout the trial while also firing off posts targeting his wife and chief judicial clerk.
'You're going to appeal,' he said, ABC News reported.
Kise said he planned to make a motion for a 'directed verdict.' That would be an opportunity for the judge to rule there was no sufficient evidence to the prosecution's case, effectively ending a matter where he has already made a finding of fraud.
'There is no way I am going to grant that,' Engoron told him. 'You'd be wasting your time.'
Comment: No bias there.
The statement came at the end of a $250 million fraud trial to decide on the amount of financial penalty Trump and the Trump Organization will face - with his ability to do business in New York State also on the line.
Here's a breakdown of James' biggest accusations:
- Trump claimed his Trump Tower penthouse apartment was three times its actual size - and worth a whopping $327 million
- Trump valued Mar-a-Lago at nearly 10 times what it was worth at $739 million
- Trump valued his Park Avenue based on the units' market value, though they were rent stabilized and worth far less at a total of $84.5 million
- Trump valued his Seven Springs estate nearly ten times what it was appraised for only a few years prior at up to $291 million
- Trump listed the value of 40 Wall Street at over $300 million what it was found to be worth at $530 million
- Trump told Nevada tax authorities Trump International Hotel and Tower in Las Vegas was worth far less than what his financial statement showed at $108 million
- Trump did not factor in escalating rent expenses for his Niketown valuation in the mid-$400 million range
- Trump used 'deceptive techniques' to list the value of his golf and social clubs
- Trump valued his Turnberry golf course on a fixed asset scheme at $127 million even though it has been operating at a loss
He has used the trial to score frequent televised appearances before the media from inside the courtroom, and has seen his poll numbers against Republican opponents and President Joe Biden rise during the duration of the trial.
There was some more action from the prosecution last month over the valuation of Trump's penthouse apartment. Prosecutors say his firm goosed the value of the Trump Tower unit by $200 million.
Under questioning, from Trump International Realty executive Kevin Sneddon about how he came up with the valuation of the unit. He said he got the information from former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg, who phoned in the information to get a value years ago.
'I asked if I could see it. He said that was not possible. I asked if there was a floor plan or any specs. He said he did not have any of that information,' Sneddon testified. 'He said, 'It's quite large. I think it's around 30,000 square feet.''
Comment: