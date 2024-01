numbers from hospitals far surpass those the army is publishing

Yediot Ahronoth finds defence ministry's assessment of total wounded soldiers is much higher than published figures, Israeli outlet Yediot Ahronoth reported on Friday.The "gloomy forecast", as it described, was presented by a company hired by Israel's defence ministry to conduct an assessment of injuries among troops., the report said.The defence ministry's rehabilitation department is currently treating 60,000 disabled Israeli soldiers.. These figures include only soldiers, and not civilians.Yediot Ahronoth said these numbers, along with other official data, show that the injury tally provided by the army during the war has some discrepancies.As of late December, the defence ministry said the number of Israeli soldiers injured since 7 October had reached 3,000, with the Israeli army saying over 2,300 have been disabled.The Israeli army's reported injury tally has previously been questioned , asThe addition of thousands more soldiers into rehabilitation services could present financial and logistical challenges to the already criticised programme for disabled soldiers, Yediot Ahronoth says.The report warns that Israel may be facing new cases similar to that of Itzik Saidian , after feeling "humiliated during every contact" with the ministry.