"But it's now clear that phthalates in particular can get in from the plastic in the tubing, conveyor belts and gloves used during food processing, and can even enter directly into meat and produce via contaminated water and soil."

Potentially dangerous levels of plastic chemicals have become "widespread" in popular grocery products including Cheerios, Coca-Cola and Gerber cereals, according to a report The chemicals, calledProducts that had among the highest levels of plastics wereaccording to the report.None of the levels exceeded US limits deemed unsafe by regulators, but scientists say any level of plastics in food can be dangerous, according to the report.None of the levels exceeded US limits deemed unsafe by regulators, but scientists say any level of plastics in food can be dangerous, according to the report.Previous efforts to reduce consumers' exposure to plastics "focused on packaging," according the publication.The chemicals can also contaminate food viaaccording to the report.Consumer Reports noted that some packaged products had very low levels of plastic contamination when compared to its rivals. For instance, Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza had half the amount of plastics as Domino's Hand Tossed Cheese Pizza.Beech-Nut Fruities Pouch Pear, Banana & Raspberries also had half the amount of plastic as Gerber Mealtime for Baby Harvest Turkey Dinner.Polar Springs seltzer, meanwhile, was found to have no contaminants.