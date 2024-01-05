The Vendee prefecture said highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, had been detected on Tuesday on a farm with 8,700 ducks in the town of Notre Dame de Riez. All of them had been vaccinated, it said.
Bird flu, which is carried by migrating wild birds and can then be transmitted between farms, has ravaged flocks around the globe in recent years, disrupting supply, pushing up food prices and raising concern of a risk of human transmission.
Comment: The reports don't actually state that farms have been 'ravaged' by bird flu itself, just that entire flocks were culled after cases were detected.
To protect itself, France launched a vaccination campaign early last October, targeting ducks only as they can easily transmit the virus without showing symptoms.
Comment: Let's hope this isn't a case similar to asymptomatic Covid...
The vaccine is not supposed to fully protect birds from catching the disease but to limit its spread and thus avoid massive preventive culls. It comes in addition to standard biosecurity and control measures.
Comment: These 'standard biosecurity' measures, which include locking up birds inside in cramped and highly unnatural conditions, likely harm the health and depress the immunity of flocks, thereby worsening the problem.
France is the first large exporter to vaccinate poultry against bird flu, braving trade barriers from countries that fear the virus could spread without being noticed.
France had raised the risk level of bird flu to 'high' from 'moderate' last month after new cases of the disease were detected, forcing poultry farms to keep birds indoors to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus.
So far seven bird flu outbreaks have been detected in France since Nov. 27, the agriculture ministry said on its website, of which five on turkeys, one on laying hens and one on ducks.
Comment: Of the 7 outbreaks, how many of those were on farms that had employed vaccination? Because it's looking like these vaccines aren't working and, if human vaccines are anything to go by, in some instances the vaccines themselves could be partly to blame.
These mass cull and vaccination efforts were already dubious, and it seems that now even more questions are being raised over the handling of these outbreaks, which, despite the authorities efforts, continue to rise: 750,000 birds culled in just 30 days after bird flu detected in 26 US states, 72 MILLION culled since 2022