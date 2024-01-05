France has detected bird flu on a duck farm in the Vendee region in the west of the country, the farm ministry said on its website, the first such outbreak since France started vaccinating against the virus last year.The Vendee prefecture said highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, had beenin the town of Notre Dame de Riez., it said.and raising concern of a risk of human transmission.To protect itself,France is the first large exporter to vaccinate poultry against bird flu, braving trade barriers from countries that fear the virus could spread without being noticed.France had raised the risk level of bird flu to 'high' from 'moderate' last month after new cases of the disease were detected, forcing poultry farms to keep birds indoors to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus., the agriculture ministry said on its website, of which five on turkeys, one on laying hens and one on ducks.