Puppet Masters
Pantsir-S in Syria intercepted 10 bombs, 3 missiles shot by 'Israel'
Al Mayadeen English
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 23:59 UTC
According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Russian anti-aircraft missile systems Pantsir-S have shot down 10 guided bombs and three cruise missiles launched by the Israeli air force at Syria.
Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the center, announced at a press briefing that "The air defense forces on duty shot down 10 guided bombs and three cruise missiles, using Russian-made Pantsir-S systems. As a result of the Israeli air strikes, military infrastructure was damaged. There were no casualties."
According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, "Israel" targeted multiple points in southern Syria late Thursday, but the majority of the missiles launched were intercepted by the country's air defenses.
Earlier on Thursday Syrian state news agency SANA reported explosions were heard near the capital Damascus as air defense systems were activated.
The Syrian defense ministry stated that "Today [on Thursday], around 11:05 p.m. [local time, 20:05 GMT], the Israeli enemy has carried out an air aggression from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, having struck some positions in the southern region [of Syria]. Our air defense systems have responded to the aggressor's missiles and shot down most of them," adding that the attack caused some material damage.
Syria asked the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the UN Security Council to take action to put an end to the hostile policies of the Israeli occupation, which might lead to a regional escalation that would threaten regional and international peace.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent out two copies of one letter to both the Secretary General of the United Nations and the UN Security Council, both of which were discussing the Israeli occupation's aggression on December 25, which manifested in an airstrike that martyred a senior Iranian commander working in the Iranian embassy in Damascus.
The airstrike that killed senior IRGC commander Seyyed Razi Mousavi is a hostile act of aggression that "constitutes a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
"This brutal Israeli aggression against the sovereignty of the Syrian territories is part of the occupation authorities' attempt to expand and escalate their aggression in the region and to cover up war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and brutal massacres committed daily against the defenseless Palestinian people," the letter read.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- British warship arrives near Guyana, fueling Essequibo land dispute with Venezuela
- Pantsir-S in Syria intercepted 10 bombs, 3 missiles shot by 'Israel'
- Finland and Sweden report coldest temperatures of the winter
- Hamas sent Israel hostage deal proposal, but two sides still far apart, sources say
- No, Biden is not being played by Netanyahu, US imperialist policy is the systematic problem
- Record number of British haulage businesses going bust
- Protestors shut down Libya's Sharara oil field, warn it will remain closed until demands met
- Physics and chemistry could not give rise to biology
- '100-200,000, not two million': Israel's Finance Minister envisions depopulated Gaza
- Zelensky promises to 'cut off' Crimea in 2024
- WaPo memory-holes Israeli minister's farfetched October 7 rape claim at his request
- Best of the Web: Over 100 killed by blasts at memorial for Iranian general
- IDF expects fighting to go on all year, is adjusting battle methods for sustained war
- From prison, Assange expresses regret that WikiLeaks can no longer expose war crimes
- Study: From NYC to D.C. and beyond, cities on the East Coast are sinking
- How tomato plants adapt to drought conditions
- Toxic "forever chemicals" found in common household products may promote cancer growth
- German MP: Most Leopard 2 tanks given to Ukraine are no longer working
- Best of the Web: The ruined landscape of Gaza after nearly three months of non-stop Israeli bombardment
- Kim Jong-un says North Korea no longer eyeing reunification with South, warns of war 'at any time'
- Pantsir-S in Syria intercepted 10 bombs, 3 missiles shot by 'Israel'
- Hamas sent Israel hostage deal proposal, but two sides still far apart, sources say
- No, Biden is not being played by Netanyahu, US imperialist policy is the systematic problem
- '100-200,000, not two million': Israel's Finance Minister envisions depopulated Gaza
- Zelensky promises to 'cut off' Crimea in 2024
- WaPo memory-holes Israeli minister's farfetched October 7 rape claim at his request
- German MP: Most Leopard 2 tanks given to Ukraine are no longer working
- Kim Jong-un says North Korea no longer eyeing reunification with South, warns of war 'at any time'
- Israel's Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial overhaul
- South Korean opposition leader in intensive care after being stabbed in the neck
- Russia demilitarizing the West: The Times reports Britain's weapons stockpiles reduced to 'nothing'
- Russia to ramp up attacks on Ukraine - Putin
- No other army has weapons like Russia's - Putin
- Turkey detains 33 more suspected Mossad agents amid 'anti-terror initiative'
- Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has claimed that US, UK, and Polish military personnel are operating air defense and multiple launch rocket systems
- Best of the Web: Pushing Ukraine past breaking point: How the largest missile strike in Russian history just unfolded over 18 hours
- Middle East: Arsonists shout "Fire!"
- Moscow's anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia's Central Bank says about economic war with the West
- Putin names Russia's real enemies
- Best of the Web: Putin 'tried everything possible' to make peace - Ukrainian diplomat
- British warship arrives near Guyana, fueling Essequibo land dispute with Venezuela
- Record number of British haulage businesses going bust
- Protestors shut down Libya's Sharara oil field, warn it will remain closed until demands met
- Best of the Web: Over 100 killed by blasts at memorial for Iranian general
- IDF expects fighting to go on all year, is adjusting battle methods for sustained war
- From prison, Assange expresses regret that WikiLeaks can no longer expose war crimes
- Best of the Web: The ruined landscape of Gaza after nearly three months of non-stop Israeli bombardment
- Elon Musk says 2024 is going to be even more crazy; here's why
- Woman arrested after Tokyo stabbing spree - media
- One-third of adults in new poll say Biden's election was illegitimate
- Ex-Ukrainian president Poroshenko to pay for restoration of Nazi SS man's house
- Brits stealing food to sell on black market - report
- Estonia becomes first ex-soviet state to legalize gay marriage
- People are Broken: The Canadian Carrot & Stick
- Best of the Web: Corruption, chaos, conflict - Fourth Turning erupts in 2024
- China warns Asia-Pacific nations about US military expansion plan
- Ukraine reveals 2023 draft-dodger numbers
- Hundreds arrested in French and German New Year anarchy
- Best of the Web: It's not just bullets and bombs. I have never seen health organisations as worried as they are about disease in Gaza
- Psychiatrists leaving Israel for UK amid surge in mental health disorders, plunging 'collapsing' system into deeper crisis
- 'Mysterious' inscription on ancient sphinx is deciphered, revealing 'unusual' message
- Africa's Che Guevara: How France pulled off the 'dirtiest trick' to assassinate a popular reformer
- Mysterious early medieval cemetery unearthed in Wales reveals trade networks reaching as far as North Africa
- Canada and Zelensky's foreign executioners: Far-right extremists with Ukrainian origins from Canada unleashed masse terror in Ukraine
- Best of the Web: Sir Henry Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon
- Best of the Web: Mass graves, grave questions: Britain's secret Srebrenica role
- What lies beneath the Vatican of the Zapotecs?
- Roman Empire had little impact on ancient Balkan DNA despite supremacy in region, surprise discovery reveals
- 2,000-year-old 'celestial calendar' discovered in ancient Chinese tomb
- Ex-Colonel calls CEOs of Defense Contractors Predatory Capitalists and Arch-Criminals of Empire at War Crimes Tribunal
- Gaddafi took the country with him: Why do Libyans feel occupied after being 'liberated'?
- 2,300-year-old Chinese tomb found to contain rare ancient multiplication tables
- 2,500-year-old celestial map carved on the surface of a circular stone found in Italy
- How American history gets sacrificed at the altar of fake 'healing'
- Pythagorean theorem found on clay tablet 1,000 years older than Pythagoras
- Interamna Lirenas: A Roman backwater town challenges assumptions about Empire's decline
- Lost ancient colony discovered off coast of Australia that hundreds of thousands once called home
- 8,500-year-old skull with traces of trepanation discovered in central Turkey
- Analysis of ancient Scythian leather samples shows that the leather was made from human skin
- How Israel's genocidal war against Palestinians is a colonial tradition
- Physics and chemistry could not give rise to biology
- How tomato plants adapt to drought conditions
- China reveals next-gen multi-target electronic warfare weapon design
- A sweater made from new aerogel fiber tests warmer than one made from down
- Saturn's seasonal spectacle: Hubble's ultra-sharp vision unveils ring spoke phenomenon
- After 2 years in space, the James Webb telescope has broken cosmology. Can it be fixed?
- Power of illusion can help with learning new movements
- Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found inside fossilized egg
- Korean lunar orbiter reveals Moon's far side is inexplicably more conductive
- The world's first human brain-scale supercomputer will go live next year
- Physicist discovers 'paradox-free' time travel is theoretically possible
- Reindeer's blue eyes act as night vision goggles to help them find food in winter
- JWST spots new rings, moons around Uranus
- Astronomers detect almost 100 new extremely metal-poor galaxies
- The 8.5-year rhythm of Earth's inner core
- Astronomers discover 25 'stripped stars' that may be a missing link in supernova science
- Has dark matter's identity been revealed? Scientists searching for mysterious hypothetical particle may soon have an answer
- Voyager 1 is returning garbled mess of 1s and 0s from space. NASA is baffled
- Signs of life shooting from Saturn's moon could be collected with spacecraft, scientists say
- New genes found that can arise 'from nothing'
- Finland and Sweden report coldest temperatures of the winter
- Study: From NYC to D.C. and beyond, cities on the East Coast are sinking
- Thousands evacuated following Indonesia volcano eruption
- Lightning strike kills 2, injures 40 in Bergville, South Africa
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - December 2023: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Best of the Web: Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan, triggering tsunami warnings - at least 73 dead (UPDATES)
- Heavy snowfall shuts down much of Southern Norway
- Trains disrupted, hundreds of flood warnings after Storm Henk lashes UK
- Gaping sinkhole causes disruptions in Brooklyn, New York
- Man killed by his own rottweilers in Nicaragua - 2nd fatal dog attack in a week for country
- Flash floods ravage eastern Australia following heavy summer rainfall - 20 inches in 48 hours
- Man, 60, killed by bear in Uttarakhand, India
- Man killed in shark attack off Hawaii
- Large strombolian explosion at Semeru Volcano in Indonesia
- British mother & son killed in French avalanche while skiing with ski instructor
- South Korean capital records heaviest one-day snowfall in December for 40 years
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia
- At least 21 dead after floods in Ladysmith, South Africa (UPDATE)
- Santiaguito volcano erupts in Guatemala
- Unusual hailstorm blankets Saudi Arabian city
- Meteor fireball over UK and northern France on December 30
- Meteor fireball over Nevada and 3 other states on December 29
- Meteor fireball over Puglia, Italy on December 27
- Meteor fireball over Czech Republic and Germany on December 27
- Meteor fireball explodes over Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 20
- Meteor fireball recorded in sky over Central New Jersey on December 20
- Meteor fireball over State of Bahia, Brazil on December 18
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 states in Brazil on December 15
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on December 9
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on November 27
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and other states on December 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on December 2
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 30
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on November 26
- Meteor fireball lit up the night sky over Western Australia on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on November 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite impact suspected as parked car is punctured in Strasbourg, France
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on November 17
- Toxic "forever chemicals" found in common household products may promote cancer growth
- Snip or Skip? The complicated debate over circumcision
- Author of study used to vilify unvaxed had ties to Pfizer- New peer-reviewed research shows why the study was flawed
- Why do so many people hate VAERS?
- Scientist fears 'ZOMBIE' deer disease could spread to HUMANS after first ever case detected in Yellowstone National Park
- Most Israelis dealing with mental health issues due to Gaza war, study finds
- Australia joins rest of world in dramatic spike in STIs, even with a lower rate of testing compared to previous years
- Best of the Web: Study finds COVID vaccines DO integrate into human DNA
- The smoking gun for the Covid lab leak? Blueprint for creating a 'SARS-CoV' virus with altered spike protein in Wuhan published in 2018
- 'Unlabeled and unregulated': Synthetic milk protein with 92 unknown compounds used by more than a dozen food brands
- CDC notice: Rocky Mountain spotted fever outbreak kills three in California
- New study confirms CDC and other 'experts' hurt children for nothing
- Very high LDL no impact on plaque progression
- Study finds "mRNA vaccination may be associated with death" in Japan
- This is bigger than COVID: Why are so many Americans dying early?
- Montreal records 120% increase in HIV diagnoses last year
- Micro- and nanoplastics linked to parkinson's and dementia
- US sees rise in 'White Lung Syndrome' cases: Is it linked to China's pneumonia outbreak?
- New Zealand whistleblower data leaks data suggesting specific Covid vaccine batches caused higher mortality: Legit leak or limited hangout?
- Best of the Web: Admin who oversaw New Zealand's CoVaxx datasbase ARRESTED for leaking official numbers on high-mortality Covid 'vaccine' batches
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: From Archons to the Matrix: Understanding American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- The time traveling mistake we make when we procrastinate
- Research shows that sniffing women's tears reduces aggressive behavior in men
- Gladness and silence amid chaos and violence
- Best of the Web: How scientific materialism begot woke ideology
- Leading biologist explains why you can so often sense when someone is looking at you even if your back is turned
- Truth-speaking and the technocratic cabal
- Scientists revisit Solomon Asch's classic conformity experiments with surprising results
- The attack of the pseudo-men
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Defense specialist encounters unidentified object 'going faster than the speed of sound underwater' while doing classified work on the Navy's USS Hampton submarine
- 'Deeply disturbing stuff' - Can the truth ever be told?
- Michael Ian Black: UFO whistleblower David Grusch is my hero of 2023
- 'Demonic forces' stopped official investigations into UFOs in the UK
- UFO spotted hovering over Air Force 1 at LAX during Joe Biden's fundraising trip to Los Angeles
- Some UFO records must be released, US Congress says
- David Grusch: Congress' pared-down UAP measure a 'total failure'
- Secrets of Area 51: Metallic egg-shaped UFO the size of an SUV was kept at the highly-classified Air Force base in the 1980s, whistleblower claims
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Best of the Web: Irish scientist with top secret US Government clearance: 'The UFO phenomenon can manipulate human perception, invade people's lives, and is very deceptive'
- Powerful members of Congress are dead-set on killing UFO transparency
- Canadian journalist hires law firm after being denied access to UAP sighting files at nuclear power facilities
- CIA's secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal
- Critical govt transparency legislation jeopardized by a powerful few in Congress
- Black Friday: Republican leadership takes axe to UFO transparency legislation
- UFO whistleblower who claims the US government has recovered crashed craft says humans have been visited for 'thousands of years'
- Disclosure and national security: Should the US govt reveal what it knows about UAP?
- Retired US Army Colonel says secret UFO projects should be made public by October 2030 - to beat America's rivals and get ahead of a 'catastrophic' leak
- Vannevar Bush quotes Truman's 1947 reaction to Forrestal
- 2 Rafale Jets search for UFO spotted near India's Imphal airport
- Colorado bans Trump from running: Officials concerned usual election rigging system could fail
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Best of the Web: Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
Quote of the Day
"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations."
Recent Comments
To learn more about this statement, I recommend reading the article on ukraine war news - [Link]
Our recent resident bot seems to have disappeared. Guess no one would play in the sand box with bot, especially after weeks of ego driven...
'Review Shows COVID-19 Vaccines "Significantly" More Deadly Than Flu Shots: Sen. Ron Johnson' [Link] or here: [Link] . “When it comes to...
"More weapons and money to our efforts to destabilize the world!!!! Who cares about finances and people and necessities."......(mindset of our...
Another sham election to put a thin veneer of legitimacy on a corrupt government, won't that be fun. BlackBoxVoting.org – Black Box Voting 2.0 – a...
Comment: Israeli strikes against Syria are very common as if Israel has an open license authorized by the "international community". Below is a map published in an article by Al Jazeera from April of last year: