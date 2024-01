© Syrian Ministry of Defense



The Syrian Ministry of Defense said its air defense forces intercepted targets over Damascus on Thursday.According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria,Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the center, announced at a press briefing that "The air defense forces on duty shot down 10 guided bombs and three cruise missiles, using Russian-made Pantsir-S systems. As a result of the Israeli air strikes, military infrastructure was damaged. There were no casualties."According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, "Israel" targeted multiple points in southern Syria late Thursday, but the majority of the missiles launched were intercepted by the country's air defenses.Earlier on Thursday Syrian state news agency SANA reported explosions were heard near the capital Damascus as air defense systems were activated.The Syrian defense ministry stated that "Today [on Thursday], around 11:05 p.m. [local time, 20:05 GMT]. Our air defense systems have responded to the aggressor's missiles and shot down most of them," adding that the attack caused some material damage.The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent out two copies of one letter to both the Secretary General of the United Nations and the UN Security Council, both of which were discussing the Israeli occupation's aggression on December 25 , which manifested in an airstrike that martyred a senior Iranian commander working in the Iranian embassy in Damascus."This brutal Israeli aggression against the sovereignty of the Syrian territories is part of the occupation authorities' attempt to expand and escalate their aggression in the region and to cover up war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and brutal massacres committed daily against the defenseless Palestinian people," the letter read.