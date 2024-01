© Anadolu Agency



Turkish authorities have arrested over 30 people with suspected ties to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on 2 January.Yerlikaya said on social media Tuesday that "33 suspicious persons were capturedThe interior minister mentioned thatacross eight provinces as part of Operation "MOLE," which was launched by the Istanbul Counter-terrorism Bureau and the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT)."We will never allow espionage activities against the national unity and solidarity of our country," Yerlinkaya said, adding that authorities hadwere also seized.living in Turkiye."Our fight against organized crime organizations and spies that disturb the peace of our families will continue with determination and determination," the interior minister said.This string of arrests comesOn the same day of the anti-ISIS operation, Turkish forcesalong the nation's borders.The Turkish defense ministry said regarding the attack against Kurdish militants that 10 PKK members , eight in Syria and two in Iraq, were "neutralized," adding that "nowhere is safe for terrorists!"