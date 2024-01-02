Decision made in December

Polish international conflict news outlet, WarNewsPL, has reported via Twitter that the UK minesweepers provided to Ukraine are unable to make their way into the Black Sea. According to them, Turkey has imposed restrictions preventing these warships from entering the waterway via the Bosphorus Straits.states the Polish Twitter post. An extracted quote from the Turkish statement continues, "While the conflict persists, we will not facilitate the entrance of warships to the Black Sea via the Turkish Straits.", according to a statement from the UK Defense Ministry.UK's Defence Secretary Grant Shapps stated that the warships were intended to "reopen crucial export routes" that had been hindered ever since Russia initiated its invasion of Ukraine.Appearing on BBC One's Breakfast, Shapps conveyed that these vessels would be instrumental in clearing out mines from the Black Sea, thus enhancing the fight against these obstacles. He also indicated that this move signaled an essential step in aiding Ukraine to develop a competent navy for the future, capable of safeguarding the country.: How will the British military vessels manage to navigate through the Bosphorus to access the Black Sea?The underlying reason is steeped inThe Montreux Convention, established back in 1936, delineates the legal framework surrounding the transit of commercial and military ships through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus Straits and the presence of naval vessels in the Black Sea.The rules of the convention delineate between Black Sea powers, those with a coastline on the Black Sea, and non-Black Sea powers.This convention also stipulates tonnage limits for ships of non-Black Sea nations that can be present in the sea simultaneously. The tonnage cap is 45,000, with no single country having more than 30,000 tons. To illustrate this, the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, several of which have ventured into the sea in recent years, has a tonnage of about 9,000.Even though the convention does not explicitly ban aircraft carriers, a restrictive 15,000-ton limit for ships of non-Black Sea nations transiting the straits inherently forbids them. Additionally, submarines of non-Black Sea countries are not permitted.As, all foreign warships must notify Turkey in advance of their passage. This pre-emptive notification is required 15 days in advance for non-Black Sea nations and eight days for Black Sea countries.In times of conflict, even if Turkey is not directly involved in the war, the conventionof warships to the Black Sea. There is one crucial stipulation: unless these ships are returning to their base. So, even British warships that have been donated are not based in the Black Sea. On February 28, 2022, four days after Russia attacked Ukraine, Turkey exercised its power according to the convention.However, if the warship is returning to its base in the Black Sea, the passage is not closed," the foreign minister of Turkey stated. "All governments, whether riparian or non-riparian, were cautioned against sending warships through the straits."The significance of Ankara's invocation of the convention lies in the fact that