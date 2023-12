Iran on 16 December executed a man convicted of spying for the Israeli Intelligence agency Mossad, IRNA reports.The accused had communicated with the Mossad and collected classified information with associates to provide to the Israeli intelligence agency, officials said.After an investigation was conducted, courts charged the accused withThe judicial ruling took place at the central prison in the city of Zahedan in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan, where the culprit wasThisAt the end of August, Iranian authorities announced that intelligence forces obstructed, intended to convert the produced missiles into explosive devices to harm industrial lines and employees working in this field," a defense ministry official said about the failed Mossad operation. "This countermeasure operation is one of the most complex intelligence operations the ministry has ever come across," they added.connected to the Israeli spy agency Mossad.The cell sought to bomb centers of public gatherings, transmission towers, and gas stations to disrupt and hinder the movement of essential imports and exports.Over 40 explosives were confiscated from the members of the Mossad-linked cell, who were planning to use them at mourning processions and ceremonies during the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year.