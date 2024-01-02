A disclosure by media commentator Tucker Carlson, bearing no relation to partisan politics, was lost in news of war in the Middle East, the danger to shipping, and earth changes. Appearing on the December 12, 2023 edition of the Redacted news program on You Tube, Carlson astonished many by stating that there were aspects of the UFO phenomenon that were troubling due to their dark nature. "There is a spiritual factor I can't fully understand," he said, going on to say that these aspects were sufficiently disquieting as to make the subject one to be avoided. "Deeply disturbing stuff."One would hope that this forbidden knowledge would be tantamount to a battleship salvo fired at the extraterrestrial hypothesis (ETH) and its obsession with marrying the phenomenon to alleged technological civilizations across the galactic gulfs. Astronomical surveys have thus far come across five thousand planets without finding signs of life, much less a star-spanning culture. Or, as other modern thinkers have suggested, a single civilization emerges at a time, only to flicker and die before being replaced by another, and a future space bound humanity may someday find their ruins.In his 1975 opus The Mothman Prophecies, the late John A. Keel wisely observed that the ancients had found a solution to the enigma. "Three thousand years ago," he wrote, "a small group of brilliant men investigated and solved the mystery of unidentified flying objects. Since then, a great many others have approached the same mystery from different perspectives and solved it over and over again."Keel then goes on to mention ancient encounters with unknown quantities that were ascribed to demons.Using Keel as a springboard, Salvador Freixedo would elaborate on the uncanny but terrestrial nature of the phenomena, aligning it with the interdimensional hypothesis for its origin. The late Jesuit thinker proposed existence of. Some of the more powerful beings enter our reality at will, interacting with us through various mechanisms, which we have come to describe as apparitions, visions, miracles, etc. The chilling part of his line of thought is that,UFOs are the latest manifestation of this order of entities that can truly be called our overlords. One can understand why such a disclosure would truly terrify the population, as opposed to a statement regarding sentient creatures from another planet.Going a step beyond Freixedo,Valverde elaborated on this notion by adding: "An intelligence that needs a certain mental activity and a support-vehicle-body that isn't necessarily a dense physical structure [...] these intelligent creatures have taken advantage of our need to believe in something greater than ourselves, and our belief in a spiritual level, in order to usurp its functions. If we manage to understand their goals, it may be possible to avoid being manipulated by them." UFO manifestations - from this perspective - would simply be "one of the multiple facets of a plane of existence or hidden universe, alien to our material world."In the anxiety-ridden, emotionally fragile 2020s, one can imagine such a line of thought could easily result in mass upheaval. In any event, crossing the barrier between dimensions should be as impossible for 'them' as it would be for us, requiring inconceivable amounts of energy. Then again,Chilean author Jorge Anfruns, writing in his book Ovnis, Extraterrestres y Otros Encuentros provides a number of cases from the 1970s and 1980s supporting this possibility."Encounters with extra-dimensional cities," he explains, "are another story in the folklore of [northern Chile]. I have spoken with several bus drivers belonging to northern transportation lines who claim to have driven through well-lit cities -. Cities that do not appear on any map. Others claim that, including a truck with over twenty tons of dynamite, which flummoxed even the Chilean intelligence services." The high concentrations of iron and copper in Northern Chile, says Anfruns, always led to the belief inthat could be the answer to the enigma, much like the mineral concentrations of Spain's Mt. Canigó affect aircraft. "It could be that other dimensions are as hectic as our capital city on a Friday at noon," quips the author. "The doorways to these other dimensions are not handled by humans -. A strange inequality of opportunity that we experience with every passing second."Some of these Chilean cases are as disturbing as they are fascinating: the 1976 experience of a man known only as Don Carlos, whose Chevy pickup truck is suddenly attracted by a strange force from a bleak desert track to "a city that was not on the map"; a fishing boat captain irresistibly pulled to a distant shore with a strange city in which he spends the night before being sent away by tall half-human creatures, taking with him a golden teaspoon as a keepsake of the experience, which he will later sell to buy a new fishing boat; a jobseeker in the big city who all at once finds himself inside a metallic structure or craft and given an admonition about his future, only to find himself sitting on a park bench by a subway station, with five and a half hours of missing time to account for...Science fiction author Frederic Brown's words will serve as a summation: "There are an infinite number of universes in which we do not exist, that is to say, no creatures analogous to ourselves exist. Moreover, there are universes in which mankind does not exist at all. Infinite universes in which flowers are the predominant life form, or in which no form of life ever developed or will develop. Also infinite universes in which the phases of existence are such that we lack the words or thoughts to describe them or imagine them."Try telling that to the man on the street.