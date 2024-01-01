© PTI



The shocking truth behind the GenocideIt is mid November 2023 and this is video number 331 [check below] - all since I first exposed the covid fraud in February and March of 2020, and, at the same time, predicted a plan for a compulsory vaccination programme - long before they even had a vaccine.Word has reached me that there are still a few people in the world who don't understand why Israel is intent on destroying Gaza, killing the inhabitants, including babies and children, and taking over control of the land, coastline and sea bed. Thinking people find it difficult to understand why any nation should commit so many war crimes and enthusiastically welcome its status as the world's latest rogue state, a terrorist nation guilty of the worst genocide most people can remember witnessing. Hospitals, ambulances, and refugee camps have all been bombed. You can't get much worse than that. Babies and small children have been slaughtered. The sick, the frail and the elderly have been denied food, water and fuel. And the Israelis seem unembarrassed by an endless stream of lies. We weren't there. It wasn't our fault. Martians dropped those bombs. The dog ate our homework. I've seen videos which have appalled me and left me with images I'll never eradicate from my mind.If a murderer runs amok in a town you don't go around killing everyone you can find - just because you can. Humans don't slaughter babies and small children without a shred of regret or shame. But that's what has been happening. The Israelis attacked hospitals and claimed that Hamas were hiding behind the bedpans. And what did they find? Shergar, the crew of the Marie Celeste, Lord Lucan and an old water pistol - which wasn't any use because the Israelis have cut off all the water.The mysteries abound. The Egyptians apparently warned Israel that something was about to happen but the Israelis ignored the warning. Why did they do that? It's as though they deliberately wanted Hamas to attack. And remember, of course, that Israel and the US were at least partly responsible for the creation of Hamas in the first place.If you don't already know what is going on, the next few minutes are going to astonish you, horrify you and leave you sick to the stomach - with the words 'so that's what it's all about' appearing unbidden on your lips.As always the magic words are - who benefits - and the key is to follow the money. In this case, the money involved is huge. An incomprehensively large amount of money. And if you're puzzled about why the US and the UK are backing Israel's Godless, demonic, barbaric, genocidal attacks then I can explain that too. The truth, as it often does, explains everything.The fact is that Gaza is blessed - if that is the right word - with an enormous amount of oil and gas.That's a hell of a lot of dollars, pounds, euros or shekels. I still use an old-fashioned calculator and it can't cope because the numbers are too big but I'm told that there's over half a trillion dollars' worth of gas and oil waiting to be extracted and sold. And that's just Gaza.But Israel has now started selling exploration rights to fossil fuels which belong to the Palestinians.Presumably, they just happened to have the contracts all ready to sign. Usually, these things take months or years to set up but the Israelis were selling half a trillion dollars' worth of someone else's oil and gas in less time than it takes to buy a washing machine. (I wonder if the climate change nutters who support Israel know about all the fossil fuels.) I am reminded for some reason of the fact that the British Government had a 300-odd page piece of covid legislation ready for publication within hours of its own expert committee deciding that covid was no more dangerous than the flu. Aren't these people fast with the paperwork these days? What a mystery!Someone is going to have to help the Israelis retrieve and market all that oil and gas. They'll need big oil companies. And there will be huge amounts of tax to be paid by those companies and big fees.Back in September, a couple of months ago, much of the oil and the gas belonged to the Palestinians, though the Israelis wouldn't let them do anything with it.I wonder if the people of Israel think all this money is worth it. They've lost their status, their reputation, their honour and their future. Israel is, and will remain, a rogue state, a pariah. Israel is now a godless terrorist nation, guilty of genocide and endless war crimes - they've already been reported for committing war crimes. Their political and military leaders are going to be standing in the dock. They will be found guilty and punished.But, now you know. The genocide in Gaza isn't about racism or ethnic cleansing. It's about money. Billions of shekels in lovely oil and gas.If you don't believe me - check it out and you'll find that I'm absolutely right. And now that the truth is out in the openLet's see American senators and congressmen and British MPs admit that Israel is murdering babies to get control of a good deal of oil and gas.