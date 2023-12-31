© HEIDI LEVINE/AFP via Getty



Former Mossad Chief, Yossi Cohen,Cohen added that he has always opposed transferring money to the Gaza Strip, and that"This aid should not be unlimited. We have to set conditions, as the entire sector has brought the disaster upon itself," he added.and the tunnels in Gaza "are much more" than hundreds of kilometres long, "but an underground city, with deep and long bunkers, with a logistical arrangement that allows for greater underground life than we thought.""We fight at the top and they stay at the bottom," he added.Cohen saidOnce the war is over, Cohen said: "We have to deal with it [Gaza] and say what we want to happen next. We have to build something for which the State of Israel is not completely responsible.""We need to build some kind of Arab coalition and thenhe added."Let us sit in the same room with the United States, Japan, India, China, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia and others, and