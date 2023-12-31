Cohen added that he has always opposed transferring money to the Gaza Strip, and that Israel now needs to build an "Arab coalition" to manage Gaza's affairs after the end of the war.
Comment: Rather curious, and likely duplicitous, statements. It reminds one of comments made by the West with regards to setting up a reconstruction fund for Ukraine - despite the fact that it will be Russia, who's winning the conflict, who will be setting the agenda for any negotiations, and only once they themselves decide they've completed their SMO: Russia is aware of West's plans to freeze conflict in Ukraine and to declare victory - Lavrov
"This aid should not be unlimited. We have to set conditions, as the entire sector has brought the disaster upon itself," he added.
Hamas, he added, has been preparing for this war for years and the tunnels in Gaza "are much more" than hundreds of kilometres long, "but an underground city, with deep and long bunkers, with a logistical arrangement that allows for greater underground life than we thought."
"We fight at the top and they stay at the bottom," he added.
Comment: Well, Hamas emerges when the time is propitious, in order to take out Israeli tanks and troops.
Cohen said he opposes a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that the only way to reach a deal to free the prisoners of war is to continue the war effort.
Once the war is over, Cohen said: "We have to deal with it [Gaza] and say what we want to happen next. We have to build something for which the State of Israel is not completely responsible."
"We need to build some kind of Arab coalition and then a broader international coalition, which will take responsibility, as they did with refugee countries and other war zones," he added.
"Let us sit in the same room with the United States, Japan, India, China, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia and others, and we say to them: Dear friends, we announce that we will separate from this region, and this time seriously."
Comment: Is Cohen and his ilk hoping that they can rope countries into their suicidal greater-Israel project under guise of some kind of 'reconstruction' coalition? Countries that, otherwise, are very reluctant to be seen to be facilitating genocide: