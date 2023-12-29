PBR, Tunapuna hit

As heavy flash floods hit several parts of the country yesterday afternoon, firefighters were called to rescue people stranded in a car at Eleanor Street in Chaguanas.Flooding was reported in East and Central Trinidad after rain descended around 2 p.m. for more than an hour, with lesser showers eventually creeping to other parts of the country.Heavy street and some residential flooding was reported in Chaguanas and environs, and the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in Tunapuna, including along the Priority Bus Route, Macoya and Maracas, St Joseph.Around 3 p.m., the Fire Service was called out after a vehicle attempting to enter Eleanor Street from Chaguanas Main Road stalled in the flooded roadway.Heavy flooding also hit the compound of Presentation College, Chaguanas, which was mostly unoccupied.According to an update yesterday evening from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), flooding in Chaguanas was also reported at Medford Flyover, Savannah Heights, IDC Street, Caroni Savannah Road and Xavier Street.Traffic was brought to a standstill at one point on the Uriah Butler Highway as water rose, with reports continuing up to 3.30 p.m. yesterday that some water remained on the road.Traffic pile-ups also occurred along the PBR by 3 p.m., especially near Tunapuna where the road was, at one point, impassable.By that time, residents and motorists in Maracas, St Joseph, were also hit by heavy street flooding.Flooding was reported along parts of Maracas Royal Road and Riverside Road while some residents watched for landslides as sediment and water pushed through their properties.Parts of Macoya Road and the Eastern Main Road were also said to have been impassable to smaller vehicles at one point.In its forecast for last night, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) looked to a "fair night with the chance of the isolated shower".Meteorologist Albert Alexander stated that today is expected to be "mostly fair with the chance of the isolated afternoon shower".In the extended forecast, Alexander stated that tomorrow is expected to be "fair to partly cloudy with the isolated shower", leading to a "mostly fair night".