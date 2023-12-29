© Alamy



Followers dream of toppling modern German state

'How is it possible in the middle of Germany that a state within a state can emerge?'

Reichsbürger movement aims to establish parallel societies by infiltrating schools, clubs and public offices.A strategic rural land grab by rightwing extremists is taking place across Germany with the concerted aim of creating communities independent of the state, according to the domestic intelligence agency and government ministries.According to a recent request for information to the federal interior ministry by Martina Renner of the opposition leftwing Die Linke party, rightwing extremist organisations have bought 40 properties across Germany in the past two years."The properties are of less interest to Reichsbürger and the far-right scene as investments; rather they are utilised for establishing their parallel societies and creating spaces of fear for all those who don't share their view of the world," said Renner.The snug and secluded village of Rutenberg, a 90-minute drive north of Berlin in the state of Brandenburg, has become one of the latest targets of the KRD's attempts to establish an autonomous community, or what its leader, the self-styled "King" Peter Fitzek, has labelled a Gemeinwohldorf (common good village).The self-governing KRD was established in 2012 by Fitzek, a former cook and karate teacher, on the grounds of an old hospital in Wittenberg, Saxony Anhalt. Fitzek had himself crowned "Peter I" in a ceremony complete with sceptre, orb, ermine gown and crown.It offers those interested in how to become what it calls a "system drop-out" seminars in how to do so for upwards of €340 (£295), and promises of freedom - including from paying taxes - as well as six-hour working days, and homeopathy rather than conventional medicine. Intelligence authorities have described the offering as a "huge scam." People are encouraged to part with their money in exchange for Engelgeld and are then unable to change it back, they say.BfV officers say they have been watching the KRD and its "anti-democratic expansion ambitions" in Rutenberg since early 2022. They warn of its plans to buy up further properties and entice people sympathetic to their cause to move in.They also report its strong connections to the Anastasia movement, a cult-like new age organisation with antisemitic leanings. Anastasia started in Russia in the late 1990s, and has been spreading elsewhere.The BfV says similar "Völkisch" (folkist or ethno-nationalist) land grabs are happening elsewhere in Germany, often in abandoned areas and neglected villages where life goes on largely unobserved.The pandemic lockdown only served to facilitate the group's quiet arrival in some parts."We were stunned and speechless. It was like seeing the world break down in front of my own front door," she said. "We have nothing at all against people wanting to grow organic fruit and veg, but not people who intend to overthrow a democracy."The Democracy Alliance, said Berkner, had "brought the village together like never before".At almost exactly the same time that Rutenbergers were reeling from the discovery about their new neighbours, an altogether bigger revelation was making headlines around the world. German authorities announced that a separate armed rightwing extremist Reichsbürger group headed by the self-appointed Heinrich XIII, Prince Reuss, had planned a putsch, intending to storm the Bundestag, kidnap MPs and topple the state. In December, German prosecutors filed terrorism charges against more than two dozen people in connection with the plot, including Heinrich XIII and a former far-right lawmaker."What drives someone to overthrow a democracy? How is it possible in the middle of Germany, that a state within a state can emerge?" said Berckner.The alliance has also approached estate agents warning them to be on the lookout for people acting as middlemen on behalf of the KRD. Local people are also debating whether they can afford to buy the long-derelict local pub, Dorf Krug (village pitcher), which is up for sale, through crowdfunding, to save it and other properties from being seized by the KRD.Carola Gundlach, the mayor of Rutenberg, did not respond to requests for an interview, but at a meeting between regional and state representatives from the interior and education ministries and the police, she reportedly said she was taking the situation seriously."If the Kingdom of Germany manages to gain a foothold here, by misusing the cooperative concept for their extremist ends, it is capable of spreading its radical worldview," she reportedly said."That is not tolerable in the long run, either from a municipal community perspective or with regards to tourism," pointing out that the region, where Angela Merkel also has a holiday home, could not afford to become known as the "region of Reichsbürgers".A spokesperson for Brandenburg's education ministry rejected claims that authorities had failed to use the force of the law to resist the group. He referred to regular meetings between different agencies, including the school authorities, youth welfare office and the domestic intelligence agency, who "exchange ideas about ways to deal with developments in the area and have agreed to inform each other and coordinate closely". This included a focus on "enforcing compulsory schooling for parents who keep their children away from school permanently," he said.But Brandenburg's state premier, Dietmar Woidke admitted that authorities had been too hesitant to clamp down on the far-right. "Brandenburg was too sluggish and tardy in openly confronting right-wing extremism. The attitude in the 90s (after the collapse of communism) when they first started settling, was that these were just a few wayward youths with an attitude wanting to pick a fight," he told the Guardian. But now he said, the far-right, including the populist AfD, was recognisably damaging the reputation of the state, and "poses a bigger threat to our economic development than anything else".In a recent interview with a Swiss anti-mainstream media social media channel, Fitzek sat on a gold-coloured sofa at his castle in Wolfsgrün, in the Ore mountains in Saxony. Continuing attempts to prosecute him would not dissuade him from fulfilling his vision to "serve God and humanity" and to free Germans from a "postwar minority complex" based on a "massive guilty conscience" relating to the crimes perpetrated by Nazi Germany, he said.