A sweater made from new aerogel fiber tests warmer than one made from down
Thu, 21 Dec 2023 00:00 UTC
Aerogels are types of gels where the liquid is replaced by air. They were invented in the 1930s and have been used for a variety of applications, including NASA space vehicles. Because of their positive thermal properties, materials scientists have been trying to make fibers using them that could be used to create warm textiles. Thus far, such attempts have mostly failed, however, due to a lack of moisture permeability and strength. In this new study, the research team in China has found a way to overcome both problems.
The work by the researchers began as an effort to mimic the thermal properties of polar bear fur. They note that the reason the bears can keep warm in such cold temperatures is that the hairs that make up their fur coat have both a porous core and a dense shell. To recreate such attributes, the group created what they describe as an encapsulated aerogel fiber by starting with a precursor, which they spun as it was frozen. This process led to a sol-gel transition. The material was then freeze-dried and coated with a semi-hard shell.
The result was a thin round fiber that could be produced in desired lengths. The researchers note that no post-processing was needed to produce textiles, suggesting their fibers could be produced more cheaply than those currently in use.
The research team next produced batches of their fibers in long strands that they used to weave a sweater. They then tested the warmth of the sweater by exposing it to temperatures as low as −20°C. They claim the sweater demonstrated thermal protection that was better than similar sweaters made of down, wool, or cotton. They also stretched the sweater 10,000 times and found it suffered little damage. They also note that the fiber can be stretched, dyed, and flexed.
Haven't these people heard of cashmere?
This is actually the most interesting article on SOTT, much better than all the discussion of fake wars (isra-hell has no enemies, the enemy is you) .
Someone noted the US has no good chemists anymore.... my Dad nods his head in agreement and gratitude for your appreciation.... yes indeedy, we have no innovation or free thinkers either.
Man - we could of done this in the us of a.....
but now we are behind cause the best scientist up and coming ain't from merica any more - odds are...
In the day, many fine chemical engineers came out of the us of a....but not so much anymore.
Still - no harm in copying a good idea is there?
I got some ideas regarding cellulose acetate - but I'll keep them tight till the time is proper I reckon - that may be never...
never - forever - what is the difference when the zigaboos are running loose...
odds are when you can replicate what nature does you are one step closer to optimization...
thats what I think....and bear fur is a good thing to replicate.