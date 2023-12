© Jim Crow



Ancient DNA from the rise and fall of the Roman Empire revealsCompelling research drawing on the triumvirate of genetics, archaeology and history uncovers new insights into the social and demographic history of the Roman Empire the authors write.Researchers from Europe and the United Statesand contexts across the Balkan Peninsula (present day Serbia and Croatia) combining their findings with archaeological and historical information, such as coins, jewellery and tools buried with individuals.The sites"Despite the exceptional number of Roman colonies in the region and the large military presence along this frontierthe authors write.However, their new analysis reveals other patterns of migration.MeanwhileDNA analysis of individuals fromOne individual of East African ancestry was buried with an oil lamp depicting unusual eagle iconography, and isotopic analysis of his teeth suggest different dietary habits during childhood. Publishing in Cell, the authors write: "he likely spent his early years elsewhere, possibly in East Africa, the land of his ancestors, and although we will never know his whole life story, whether as a soldier, slave, merchant, or migrant, it encompassed a long journey that ended with his death in adolescence on the northern frontiers of the Roman Empire.""In late antiquity, the region experienced numerous invading groups labelled by historical sources as Goths, Huns, Gepids, Avars, Heruls, Lombards,or Slavs," the paper says. During this time, non-Romans were increasingly recruited into the Roman military.The DNA evidence points to a stream of migrants coming into the region, particularly from the Northern/ Central Europe and the Pontic/ Kazakh Steppe, ancestry that vanishes in the DNA from later individuals.ButAccording to the paper this offers "a remarkable illustration of howThe new revelations about demographic shifts during the Roman Empire are made possible by synthesising evidence from the fields of genetics, archaeology and history."Ancient DNA can give a lot of insight into historical periods, especially for regions where historical sources are scarce or when we don't know whether sources are biased or not," says population geneticist Iñigo Olalde of the University of the Basque Country, in Spain. "For example, most historical sources from the Balkans are written from the side of the Romans because the Slavic people didn't write at that time."