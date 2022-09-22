© Landesmuseum Hannover



Migrants intermixed with the local population

Impact of this historic migration on present-day English people

Almost three hundred years after the Romans left, scholars like Bede wrote about the Angles and the Saxons and their migrations to the British Isles. Scholars of many disciplines, including archaeology, history, linguists and genetics, have debated what his words might have described, and what the scale, the nature and the impact of human migration were at that time.New genetic results now show that around 75 percent of the population in Eastern and Southern England was made up of migrant families whose ancestors must have originated, these families interbred with the existing population of Britain, but importantly this integration varied from region to region and community to community."With 278 ancient genomes from England and hundreds more from Europe, we now gained really fascinating insights into population-scale and individual histories during post-Roman times", says Joscha Gretzinger, a lead author of the study. "Not only do we now have an idea of the scale of migration, but also how it played out in communities and families.", Gretzinger and colleagues identified subtle genetic differences between the closely related groups inhabiting the ancient North Sea region.The interdisciplinary team consisting of over 70 authors was able to integrate archaeological data with these new genetic results, which revealed thatDuncan Sayer, archaeologist from the University of Central Lancashire and a lead author of the study says, "We see considerable variation in how this migration affected communities.Perhaps this is evidence of some degree of social separation at this site."With the new data, the team could also consider the impact of this historic migration today., says Stephan Schiffels, lead senior author of the study. "Future work, specifically targeting the medieval period and later will reveal the nature of this additional genetic signal.