© Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Eduardo Munez Alvarez/AP



"This appeal presents momentous, historic questions. An erroneous denial of a claim of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution unquestionably warrants this Court's review. The Special Counsel contends that '[i]t is of imperative public importance that respondent's claims of immunity be resolved by this Court.'



"That does not entail, however, that the Court should take the case before the lower courts complete their review. Every jurisdictional and prudential consideration calls for this Court to allow the appeal to proceed first in the D.C. Court."

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to issue an expedited ruling on whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution related to the 2020 election interference case.Trump's criminal trial in Washington, D.C. was scheduled to begin on March 4, but it's unclear if the Supreme Court ruling will force a delay.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has already indicated it would expedite its consideration of the immunity case.The brief stated:Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States , conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.