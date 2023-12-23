A powerful storm swept across northern Europe, bringing down trees and prompting warnings of flooding.

Parts of Hamburg were totally submerged on Friday after the Elbe river overflowed causing flooding in nearby streets.

The severe weather was triggered by a storm in northern Europe that brought heavy rains and strong winds.

Germany's railway authority reported travel disruption along certain routes out of Hamburg.

Source: AP