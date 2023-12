© ANP / Hollandse Hoogte



The combination of high tides and strong winds brought by storm Pia led to overnight flooding in several parts of the Netherlands on Thursday night, and storm surge barriers all along the coast were closed.The Maeslantkering, the 420 metre flood defence barrier at Hoek van Holland closed automatically for the first time because of the high water but opened again in the early hours of the morning.Most of the harbour area was flooded and some restaurants could only be reached by boat. In Den Oever too, quaysides were flooded as the water levels rose.The situation was similar in Scheveningen, where roads in the port were also flooded for a time, before receding.Guests staying at the Hotel Boegschroef were advised to sleep elsewhere to avoid being stranded.One woman was seriously injured in the storm when a tree fell on her car while driving. That incident took place in the village of Wilp in Gelderland. Police reported later that she had died of her injuries.