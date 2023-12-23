Puppet Masters
Kamala Harris serves up another word salad about the 'most election of our lifetime'
New York Post
Wed, 20 Dec 2023 07:56 UTC
During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Last Word" with Lawrence O'Donnell, Harris slammed former President Donald Trump's remarks that migrants were "poisoning the blood of our country."
But the veep then stumbled over her words while turning her comments to the 2024 presidential election.
"You know, every election cycle we talk about this is the most election of our lifetime," Harris said, without correcting herself.
"Lawrence, this one is, this one is," she told the host.
"We are literally talking about people who are attempting to divide our country in the most crude, frankly, and profound way," she said. "We are talking about those who are intent and purposeful to, to attack fundamental freedoms."
She continued: "The freedom to be free from fear of violence and hate ... the freedom to just ... be. The freedom to just be."
Harris continued her stream of consciousness in other parts of the lengthy interview, which had been scheduled to be in person until O'Donnell tested positive for COVID.
"I have been fortunate and blessed during the course of being vice president to have many situations where it becomes too clear me that there are people ... of every age and gender, by the way, who see something about being the first that lets them know they don't need to be, um, limited by other people's limited, um, understanding of who can do what," she rambled.
She also said people have "rightfully" found Trump's words "similar to the language" of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.
Footage of the interview quickly spread online.
"Kamala Harris goes full Xanax and weed with her word salad," one person wrote on X.
"Lawrence nods and agrees to WHAT, What, whaatt?????" another person wrote.
"Sorry, I tried listening but my stomach churned," another person said of the clip, posting a frowning green emoji.
"She might be worse at speaking than Biden," one person added of the oldest-ever president, famous for his gaffes.
In July, Harris also made headlines for a word salad in which she gave a repetitive definition of the word "culture" before breaking into her trademark cackle during a music festival in New Orleans.
"Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And in present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment," she told audience members at the Caesars Superdome
"And we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection of joy, because as you know, it comes in the morning," the VP added, bursting into laughter.
Harris had another head-scratching "moment" in April when she addressed an abortion rights rally.
"So, I think it's very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders, for us at every moment in time — and certainly this one — to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future," she told a crowd at Howard University, her alma mater.
And she also went nonsensical when she spoke at a White House event for Women's History Month a month earlier to "honor the women who made history throughout history," as she put it.
Harris has also spun back to some of her favorite "word salads" by repeating the phrase "what can be, unburdened by what has been."
